CASTLETON — The Danville softball team doesn’t waste time on the field.
Swinging at numerous first pitches, the top seeds from Danville rapidly dispatched the third-seeded Proctor Phantoms 9-2 on Sunday at Castleton University to win the Division IV championship, the school’s first since 2016 and sixth overall in its 12th finals appearance.
In 36 years of coaching Danville, including an undefeated team, this team may rank second to none, said coach Paul Remick in this, his 37th year. “Look at the infield, my catcher, my eighth-grade pitcher,” he said of pitcher Cassidy Kittredge. “She had ice water [in her veins] and she’s been like that all year. She was excellent today.”
Kittredge allowed four hits, walking five while fanning two. The game took just over 75 minutes to complete.
Outside of four Danville errors, to one for Proctor, it was a dominant performance. The top three in the batting order, second baseman Carlie Beliveau, center fielder Paige Hale and first baseman Colleen Flinn combined for seven hits, five RBI and five runs.
In her last game, Hale, one of two seniors along with Carlie Beliveau, had three hits with two RBI and two runs, while Beliveau and Flinn also had two hits.
Right fielder Liza Morse also had two hits among Danville’s 13 on the day in this, its 12th D-IV finals appearance.
The fourth inning all but secured it, with Danville sending 10 batters up and scoring their final six runs. At that point, it was 3-1, but with three hits in three swings of the bat it became 4-1 as Zoe Crocker (single), Ava Marshia (ground-rule double) and Liza Morse (RBI single) connected on their first swings.
Swinging at the first pitches wasn’t a planned thing, Remick noted. “Not at all, I just told them, take good pitches, don’t go up there swinging at everything,” he said.
All the six runs scored one at a time. Kittredge’s RBI groundout made it 5-1, and Morse scored on right fielder Allie Beliveau’s bunt (6-1).
Then came the first-swingers again as seniors Beliveau (single) and Hale (RBI single) drilled singles for a 7-1 lead. That left runners at second and third for first baseman Colleen Flinn, who belted an RBI single. Third baseman Rylie Cadeiux’s sac fly then plated Hale with the ninth run.
It was far from over, but clutch fifth-inning defense virtually made it a done deal. Proctor’s Laci French and Rhi Lubaszewski drew two-out walks. Cadence Goodwin then belted an RBI single plating French, but on a 8-1-2 relay, Hale pegged the ball to Kittredge from center field, and Kittredge’s relay to catcher Ava Marshia was in time to nail Lubaszewski for the third out of the inning.
“The relay play was a little scary, I won’t lie,” Hale said. “I’m glad I had the infield to back me up.”
It was one of four catches she made in a solid day in the outfield.
It left the score 9-2, and the Phantoms were little trouble in their final two at-bats. With two out and two on in the seventh, Lubaszewski his a grounder, and Carlie Beliveau stepped on second base for the final out, setting off a big celebration.
“When I got that last out I was, like holy crap we just [became] champs,” Beliveau exclaimed afterward. “It definitely means a lot [winning the title], I couldn’t’ve done it without my team. We work really well together. We’re a huge family, we know each other’s boundaries, strengths, weaknesses…”
Hale was just as happy. “Me and Carlie have been working five years for this, so it was so great to finally get here, especially after we lost to Blue Mountain two years ago. Beating them in the semifinals to get here was just amazing,” she remarked.
Asked to describe the 2021 champions, “we’re absolutely amazing athletically, and we have so much self-confidence,” she replied.
NOTES: Danville ends with a 14-1 record. The 14 wins came consecutively, after an opening-day 6-1 loss to D-III finalist BFA-Fairfax on April 24. Adding to the levity of the occasion, Danville’s high school prom was Sunday night.
