PLYMOUTH — The Engineers were slow to leave the station.
Then they got rolling.
Camden Davidson and Cam Tenney-Burt scored 20 points apiece as Woodsville beat Groveton 56-50 in a Division IV semifinal at Plymouth Regional High School on Wednesday.
Woodsville (10-3) trailed 8-3 after the opening quarter but closed the first half on a 22-8 run with Davidson (8), Tenney-Burt (6) and Elijah Flocke (4) combining for 18 points in the second frame.
They advances to face Portsmouth Christian (14-6) in the championship game at PRHS on Saturday. Tip-off is 5 p.m.
“We were pretty nervous to start the game, but once we got the jitters out of us, we were able to start making shots,” said WHS head coach Jamie Walker.
Groveton took a five-point lead in the low scoring first quarter, holding Woodsville to a single basket.
The Engineers, who overcame a 14 point deficit in a quarterfinal win over Concord Christian, maintained their poise.
Walker called them a mentally tough group.
“Confidence was a big key,” Walker said. “I think in the first 5, 6 minutes of the [semifinal] game we were very timid, very tentative. I think in the second quarter we finally started attacking [Groveton’s] press and looking to score.”
Standing 5-foot-11, Davidson loomed large for Woodsville.
The sophomore forward/center scored 5 of his team’s first 7 baskets, his fifth putting Woodsville ahead 16-14.
Thanks in part to his play at both ends of the floor — scoring, passing, rebounding and playing tough D — the Engineers held that lead for the final 20 minutes.
“[Davidson is] very important to our team. Each game he’s gotten better and better and better,” Walker said.
Matt St. Cyr (14 points) and Chris Corliss combined for 26 points to lead Groveton (10-5).
Trailing 25-16 to start the second half, the Eagles cut Woodsville’s lead to 33-31 when freshman Kaden Cloutier drained a three with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.
Woodsville responded with an eight point run with two buckets from Davidson and two free throws apiece by Tenney-Burt (off a steal) and Flocke.
Midway through the fourth quarter Groveton closed to 46-40 on a St. Cyr three but Tenney-Burt immediately answered with a three to make it 49-40.
NOTE: Woodsville will be making its 11th finals appearance, and first since 2007. … The program is 6-4 in championship games, winning titles in 1953 (Class S), 1969, 1971, 1973, 1976 and 1977 (Class M).
