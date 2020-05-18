DAILY G.O.A.T: Who is the CR’s greatest athlete of all-time? Here’s the growing list of nominees

On Friday we launched a search for the area’s greatest athlete of all-time — calling it the Caledonian-Record’s Best of Local Athletes.
Without any local events scheduled for a while, we’re looking back at the best we ever saw. Help us settle the age-old question, who was the best of the best?
What’s the criteria? We’ve wrestled with whom to include and we’re looking at athletes that are NEK/North Country natives or who played here during some part of their careers.
For the next month we’d like your help in nominating athletes. We will also publish daily the growing list of nominees.
The nomination period will run through June 1 and will be followed by a voting period from July 1-Aug. 14. Nominations can be submitted via email to sports@caledonian-record.com. We got off to a great start over the weekend, but the more names and nominations the better.
After we receive all nominations, the format for the Caledonian-Record G.O.A.T. contest will be a 64-player tournament bracket, based on seeds (as determined by sports staff). We will reveal matchups daily online and in the paper, with short bios and photos of the nominees. Let’s come together to put together a bracket we can all be proud of.
Here are the up-to-date nominations:
• Judi St. Hilaire
• Rich Gale
• Henry Dalrymple
• Mikaela Shiffrin
• Chad Paronto
• Tony Sarausky
• Andrew Johnson
• Jean Dubuc
• Bode Miller
• Susan Dunklee
• Ida Sargent
• Dudley Bell
• Taylor Coppenrath
• John Bagonzi
• Steve Lewis
• Kim Silloway
• Dage Minors
• Duncan Cullman
• Heinie Stafford
• Mike White
• Steve Blood
• Dimitri Kapotis
• Trevor Murphy
• Jade Huntington
• Jasmine Huntington
• Layne Higgs
• Dale Urie
• Shane Lewis
• Gordie Eaton
• Ethan Paquette
• Tony Rodd
• Hannah Rowe
• Danielle Lewis
• Rory Grimes
• Duffy Dodge
• Hillary Gerardi
• Kyle Bailey
• Lincoln Lemieux
• Peter Dodge
• David Dodge
• Sadie Stetson
• Buddy Lamothe
• Eric Berry
• Guy Gaudreau
• Dennis Sargent
• Tony Orciari
• Cindy Ingerson
• Terri Wilson
• Dick Greatorex
• Chris Watkins
• Tammy Rainville
• Elizabeth Burnham
• Derrick Breault
• Ty Walker
• Duane Lynaugh
• Stacey Fortin
• Shaylan Mosher
• Ralph LaPointe
• Harold Weber
• Paul Sears
• Peter Weiss
• Theresa “Terri” Sullivan
• Hunter Verge
• Katherine Cowan
