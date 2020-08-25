LYNDONVILLE — Manager Seth Parker handed closer Mike Danforth the baseball, the Little League District 4 championship hanging in the balance.
Danforth smiled widely.
That was a good sign for the Connecticut Valley North 10-12-year-old all-stars.
“I’ve coached Mikey for a couple years now and I know when he has that smile, he’s good, he’s ready to pitch,” Parker said.
Danforth and third-seeded Connecticut Valley North escaped a two-on, nobody-out jam in the bottom of the sixth to hold on for a 4-3 victory over top-seeded St. Johnsbury and capture the district crown on Monday at Fisher Field in Lyndonville.
Jonny Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs scored; Levi Thompson added a RBI double and scored a run; and starter Henry Sullivan pitched into the sixth for CVN, which punched its ticket to the state tournament.
“This a good bunch of kids,” said Parker, whose squad won the 8-10 district title last season. “We only had three practices before pool play, but this is a good group that works together and is supportive of each other and that’s helped get us through. They have a positive attitude and good athletic ability.”
CVN joins Browns River (District 3), Colchester (District 1) and St. Johnsbury in this weekend’s single-elimination bracket. It was revealed after the game that St. J earned a spot as the tournament host.
Izaiah Christie helped keep St. J close on Monday night. He went 3-for-3 with a home run and three runs scored. His fourth-inning blast over the center-field wall was his second home run of the tournament.
Starter Liam Paquette pitched well, allowing four runs on five hits and fanning seven in 5⅔ innings.
CVN jumped out early, scoring a run in the first and making it 3-0 in the top of the second on three consecutive two-out doubles from Jacob Cray, Smith (RBI) and Thompson (RBI).
St. J cut it to 3-1 in the bottom of the frame after Cedric Manassa-Curnin knocked in Christie with an RBI single. Christie’s home run in the fourth trimmed the lead to 3-2.
CVN added an insurance run in the fifth, Griffin Pike’s double driving in Thompson for a 4-2 cushion.
It set the stage for a dramatic bottom half of the sixth.
Christie led off with a single and got to third on Manassa-Curnin’s single. Manassa-Curnin went to second on defensive indifference.
Danforth then entered the game with runners on second and third and nobody out.
He got Ryder Smith to fly out to first, then struck out Paquette. St. J’s Ethan Knights kept the rally alive, beating out an infield single that scored Christie and brought the deficit to 4-3.
But Danforth, with the pressure at fever pitch, induced James Hatch into a 6-3 groundout to end the game, setting off a raucous CVN celebration — Danforth being hoisted into the air by his dad/assistant coach, Mike.
“Danforth was clutch,” Parker said. “He’s our closer. He’s done it more than once.”
The state tournament begins on Saturday at Legion Field. No. 1 Browns River plays No. 4 St. J at noon. No. 2 Colchester plays No. 3 CVN at 3 p.m. The winners square off for the crown Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
