DANVILLE — Christian Young tallied 18 points and Arius Andrews pumped in 15 as third-seeded Danville blitzed neighboring sixth-seeded Twinfield 72-33 in the Division IV basketball quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Andrew Joncas added 12 points for the streaking Bears, who have won 10 of 11 games while punching their first ticket to Barre Aud since 2020.

