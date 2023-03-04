DANVILLE — Christian Young tallied 18 points and Arius Andrews pumped in 15 as third-seeded Danville blitzed neighboring sixth-seeded Twinfield 72-33 in the Division IV basketball quarterfinals on Saturday night.
Andrew Joncas added 12 points for the streaking Bears, who have won 10 of 11 games while punching their first ticket to Barre Aud since 2020.
“Arius was a man again,” Danville coach Jason Brigham said. “Christian is putting together a great end to a great career and the boys were hyper-focused tonight. Excited to be heading to the Aud.”
Danville advances to the final four and will play Wednesday night at Barre Auditorium against Sunday’s winner between No. 7 Leland & Gray and No. 2 Rivendell.
TU (11-10): McLane 2-0-6, E. Russell 1-02, Gouge 0-1-1, Churchill 0-1-1, Stewart 4-0-9, S. Russell 1-0-3, Bernatchy 1-1-3, Cushing 3-0-8. Totals: 12-FG 3-10-FT 33.
DHS (16-6): Anthoni Guinard 2-0-6, Andrew Joncas 4-2-12, Christian Young 7-1-18, Luke Ste Marie 1-0-2, Hunter Horne 1-0-2, Cooper Calkins 1-0-3, Alijah Andrews 1-0-2, Kohl Guniard 2-0-4, Arius Andrews 7-1-15, Anthony Raymond 4-0-8. Totals: 30-FG 4-8-FT 72.
TU 11 8 8 6 — 33
DHS 16 21 20 15 — 72
3-Point FG: T 6 (McLane 2, Stewart, S. Russell, Cushing 2); D 8 (A. Guniard 2, Joncas 2, Young 3, Calkins). Team Fouls: T 10, D 9.
