DANVILLE — Dressed in all-black uniforms, the Danville softball team stayed white-hot.
Eighth-grader Cassidy Kittredge twirled a gem, Paige Hale belted a two-run homer and the offense delivered an early knockout punch with a nine-run third inning, as Danville bounced rival Blue Mountain 12-2 in the Division IV semifinals on Tuesday.
It was Danville’s 13th straight win after dropping its season opener 6-1 to BFA-Fairfax. It was DHS’ third victory over the Bucks this season.
“We played to our potential today,” said Paul Remick, the 37th-year head coach who will be making his 12th state finals appearance while chasing his sixth crown.
Danville (13-1), which ended a streak of three straight losses in the final four (2017-2019), will play for the crown at Castleton University against Wednesday’s winner between No. 3 Proctor and No. 2 Poultney.
Kittredge on Tuesday was effective and efficient, as she’s been all season. The youngster scattered five hits, walked two and fanned nine in the complete-game victory.
“She throws strikes and she mixes her pitches well,” Remick said. “And my catcher is extremely smart.”
Carlie Beliveau went 2-for-2 with two runs and Liza Morse went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run to pace Danville, which got 12 hits and walked eight times off losing pitcher Maggie Emerson (five innings).
The game was tied 1-all when Danville came alive in the bottom of the third, plating nine runs on five hits, three walks and a sacrifice. Zoe Crocker delivered a big hit, driving in two with a double to turn the game into an early rout.
It’s been the same story for much of the season — 11 wins during DHS’ win streak have come by 10 or more runs. Tuesday’s victory also helped Danville avenge a 10-7 semifinal loss to Blue Mountain in 2019 (no season in 2020 because of the pandemic).
“We’ve been very hungry since that loss,” Remick said. “It’s the first championship in any sport for these girls, so they are pretty excited.” (Danville reached the basketball final this winter but forfeited because of COVID-19 issues).
Hale extended the lead in the bottom of the fourth with one sweet swing. The senior belted a pitch deep over the left-field fence to put her squad up 12-1. The ball landed on the scoreboard and stayed there.
Jessica Holmes had two doubles and two RBI to lead the Bucks (12-4), whose strong campaign included handing D-III power Oxbow its lone loss. Holmes’ RBI double in the top of the second inning made it a 1-all contest.
Felicity Sulham had two singles and two runs while pitching the final two frames for Blue Mountain. Ava Marshia’s RBI single in the bottom of the first knocked in Danville’s Colleen Flinn to open the scoring.
A day and time are yet to be determined for the championship game. The decision is expected Wednesday afternoon.
“I’ve got the pitching, defense and hitting. I’ve got it all,” Remick said. “I don’t have a clue about Poultney or Proctor, but I know I’ve got one helluva good team.”
