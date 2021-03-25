Danville Forfeits Ahead Of Division IV Girls Hoops Championship

The Danville girls will not get a shot at a state basketball title.
The fourth-seeded locals forfeited on Thursday night because of COVID-19 issues, two days ahead of their Division IV championship showdown with No. 2 Proctor.
The state final was slated to happen Saturday morning at Barre Auditorium.
“Due to COVID-19 within our Varsity Girls Basketball Team, Danville School regrets to inform the community that we must withdraw from the Division IV Championship on Saturday,” Danville principal David Schilling wrote in a statement. “We made this determination based on information we received on Thursday, March 25th, at 3:45 PM.
“We remain tremendously proud of our team for their many accomplishments this season, and salute their teamwork, athleticism and perseverance on and off the court.”
The Division I hoops championship between Rice and BFA-St. Albans, slated for Saturday night, was also canceled Thursday because of close contacts within the Rice program.
A ruling on the D-IV game from the Vermont Principals’ Association is expected Friday morning.
Wednesday’s D-I girls hockey championship — Essex vs. Burlington/Colchester — was canceled at the last minute because of COVID issues within the SeaLakers program. The VPA on Thursday morning ruled Essex the champion and Burlington/Colchester the runner-up, in line with previous postseason decisions.
Danville was making its first appearance in a state championship since 2008 and looking to bring home its first crown since 2007. Its postseason journey was already turbulent.
After beating No. 13 Blue Mountain 58-50 in the first round, Danville’s quarterfinal was postponed, then canceled after Rivendell opted not to play, despite Danville being cleared to play by Vermont state officials after two Danville players went into quarantine after being deemed close contacts.
In Tuesday’s semifinal against No. 1 West Rutland, the Golden Horde was without five players because of COVID-19, stemming from the team’s quarterfinal win over No. 8 Mount St. Joseph on Friday night. According to Vermont state officials, as a result of Friday night’s game against MSJ, West Rutland players who played 15 minutes or more against MSJ were not allowed to play in Tuesday night’s semifinal clash.
Danville won 44-24 to advance to the state final.
“This season was about the girls finding the fun and love of basketball again after a year of total uncertainty, renewing our passion for the game,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “I’m heartbroken for our girls, their families and the community. We are incredibly proud of the wonderful season the girls had, the growth, maturity and togetherness we showed. They battled through adversity all season, but picked each other up and lifted each other to new heights.
“This is an amazing group of young women and coaching them is an absolute joy.”
