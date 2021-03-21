Danville Girls Advance To Final Four After Rivendell Opts Out

DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team is advancing to the final four after Rivendell, the Indians’ quarterfinal opponent, opted out of the Division IV tournament.
The Raptors forfeited Saturday night, not willing to play because of a COVID-19 case within the Danville community.
Fifth-seeded Rivendell and fourth-seeded Danville were originally slated to clash in the Northeast Kingdom on Saturday at 3 p.m. On Saturday morning, it was announced the game was postponed to Sunday. The game was then canceled late Saturday night.
A COVID case within the Danville community put two Indians players — deemed close contacts to a positive case — into quarantine.
Despite Danville being cleared by Vermont state officials on Friday to continue play, the two schools decided to postpone Saturday’s game to Sunday to await the close-contact COVID results. The tests came back negative, Danville athletics director Randy Rathburn said.
The two Danville players in quarantine would not have participated in Sunday’s game. Rivendell opted to forfeit anyway.
“This was not a fun or easy process,” Rivendell AD Ross Convertino said. “We were put in a tough spot. It’s nothing that Danville did, but kind of an unfair situation brought on by the state — to play or have to forfeit. Out of precaution of the unknown, we made the decision it wasn’t worth the health risk to play a Division IV basketball game.
“Our players and seniors really stepped up and were very mature about the decision.”
The two Danville players are also ruled out for the semifinals. The Indians (8-2) visit No. 1 West Rutland (10-0) on Tuesday night at 6 for a berth in the finals.
