Danville JV Basketball Displays Ultimate Sportsmanship

BRADFORD — Most buzzer-beaters only garnish crowd eruptions when the game is on the line.
Most buzzer-beaters don’t also send fans — as well as the players — from both teams into ecstatics.
The scoreboard won’t show it, but during the Danville JV basketball team’s 71-39 victory over Oxbow Tuesday night, both teams walked off the court feeling like they had won thanks to an act of high school sportsmanship at its finest.
During the Olympians’ final possession of the game, Noah Hatch received a pass in the far corner of the court and attempted a three-pointer. Danville’s Kohl Guinard grabbed the rebound and instead of dribbling out the clock, passed the ball back to Hatch for another chance to score. Hatch fired from deep again, the miss falling into Guinard’s hands again. Guinard passed it back to Hatch with enough time for one last attempt.
Hatch took a dribble, shot the three and drained it; leading to both cheering from the stands and on the court by Bears and Olympians alike.
“The Oxbow coach came to me before the game and we were talking about how our season is going,” Danville JV coach Matt Colburn said. “He mentioned Noah to me and how he doesn’t get to play much but when he does, he plays with so much heart; and watching him, the coach couldn’t be any more right.
“After the captains met, I took my two captains, Vincent Palmieri and Kohl Guinard, and filled them in about Noah and wanted them to get the ball to Noah as much as possible when he goes in and they both agreed.”
The video of the game’s final 15 seconds has since been shared throughout the state via social media, first being posted by Danville Athletics with a caption encouraging people to view the act of sportsmanship.
“Sportsmanship is so important to our program because it shows what kind of young men we are shaping,” Colburn said. “It shows that it is truly bigger than basketball and to always be respectful and kind to all. I couldn’t be more grateful for the boys I coach and am so proud of them all.”
