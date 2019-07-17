Danville names Davis boys soccer coach

Photo by Michael Beniash Second-year Lyndon Institute head hockey coach Jim Davis instructs his players during a recent game at Fenton Chester Arena. The Vikings have struggles of late, compiling a 4-60-1 record over the last three-plus seasons.

DANVILLE — It’s from the sheet to the pitch for Jim Davis.

The former Lyndon Institute varsity hockey coach has been tabbed to coach the Danville boys soccer team. He replaces Jeremy Withers, who was at the helm the previous five years.

