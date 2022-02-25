DANVILLE — The Bears are Barre-bound.
Fourth-seeded Danville booked a berth in the Division IV semifinals with a 67-51 girls basketball quarterfinal win Friday night over fifth-seeded Hazen in front of a lively bipartisan crowd — the lone local game to be played amid the day’s snowstorm.
Danville, winners of 14 straight games, plays the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between top seed Proctor and Northfield. The semifinal is set for Monday night at 6:30 at Barre Auditorium. The Bears reached the championship game last winter, but Danville had to forfeit due to COVID.
The balanced Bears started fast and put four players in double figures Friday night. Colleen Flinn scored 14 to pace Danville while Laci Sandivil (13), birthday girl Rylie Cadieux (12) and Laci Potter (11) made it tough on the Wildcat defense.
“So incredibly proud of the girls tonight,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “We’ve talked all season about no one giving anything to us, and tonight we went out and got it. We played a complete game; balanced scoring, looked to attack the basket and our pressure defense helped us keep the tempo up.”
Racing to a 17-9 lead going into the second quarter, Danville made it 34-19 at the break. Out of halftime, the Bears kept cooking, scoring 25 points in the third to lead 59-33.
It was Danville’s third win over Hazen this winter, though the first two were tightly contested.
Wildcats standout sophomore Caitlyn Davidson did all she could in scoring a game-high 26 points, including 12 of 18 from the free-throw line.