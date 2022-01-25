Danville's Katie McAlenney signs her National Letter of Intent on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, to compete at Merrimack College next season in cross country and track and field. With her are mom and dad, Peter and Judi, and high school coach, Maxfield English, right. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Katie McAlenney will be running for Division I Merrimack College in the fall.
The 18-year-old Danville native had a small ceremony inside her school’s gymnasium on Monday morning, celebrating the National Letter of Intent she signed back in December to run cross country and track and field on scholarship for the Warriors.
“Signing the letter of intent was an exciting and sad moment for me,” McAlenney said. “It marks the end of my Danville High school running era but is the beginning of a brand new era with an amazing team. It means being faced with new opportunities and challenges to grow as a runner. I’ll be in a different position than at Danville by working my way up from the end of the roster and will need to prove myself. I’ll have a new family of runners who will push me to be the best athlete I can possibly be.”
McAlenney won two cross-country events in the fall before a stress fracture in her leg sidelined her for months and forced her to miss the Vermont state championship meet.
The Merrimack Warriors (North Andover, Mass.), who compete in the Northeast Conference, began their four-year transition from Division II to D-I during the 2019-20 season and will be full Division I members by the 2023-24 season.
“Before Merrimack, I toured a few other colleges that were all great, but didn’t completely satisfy my athletic and academic needs,” she said. “Merrimack went beyond my expectations and offered more than I could hope for, especially when it came to running. I finished off my senior year with a stress fracture and I didn’t feel like I had proved enough to make a college team, let alone Division I.
“I’m very thankful that the coaches see my potential and offered me a spot on the team. That was a huge deciding factor when choosing my college, so I feel very lucky to have been given that opportunity.”
McAlenney will run track and field in the spring for Danville while training with the Lyndon Institute program. The Danville native is the daughter of Peter and Judi. She has two sisters, Molly and Sarah.
“Moving forward I’m excited to see my running improve being on a large, well-structured team,” McAlenney said. “Also being able to run NCAA races with such amazing athletes will be a great experience. I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my life.”
