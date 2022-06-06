After a two-year absence, the Twin State Baseball Classic between high school seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire returns to the diamond on Saturday, June 25 at Garrity Field on the campus of Norwich University in Northfield.
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association made the announcement Monday.
First pitch of Game 1 of a pair of seven-inning contests is at 10 a.m., preceded by brief pregame ceremonies. Admission to the twinbill is free.
The Vermont coaches are Nick DeCaro (Danville), Mike Howe (Otter Valley), Tim Root (Essex) and Jason Tarleton (Woodstock). The New Hampshire coaches are Dan Curnyn (Inter-Lakes), Jim Marron (Campbell) and Tom Brennan (Wilton). The Vermont roster will be announced next week.
The classic was last played in 2019, and a year ago the VBCA recognized its seniors with the 2021 Vermont North-South Classic at Bellows Falls Union High’s Hadley Field.
Originally held from 1983 to 2004, the Twin State Baseball Classic returned to its current doubleheader format in June of 2015. The two states split a pair in 2019, New Hampshire taking game one, 4-1, and Vermont winning game two, 11-3, the fourth split in five classics. Vermont recorded the lone sweep in this stretch in 2018 after the three previous splits featured all one-run games.
