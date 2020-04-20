Krissie Mantius ran her first Boston Marathon nine years ago.
She was prepared to run her second one today.
But because of the coronavirus, the fabled race is postponed for the first time in its 124-year history. Always held on the third Monday in April, or Patriots’ Day, the Boston Marathon is now scheduled for Sept. 14.
Mantius is taking the change in stride.
“I was feeling prepared and really excited, but I am just so grateful they decided to postpone the race rather than cancel,” said Mantius, the 38-year-old Danville resident and English teacher at St. J Academy. “To have an opportunity to run the first Boston Marathon in the fall, that might be really special.”
Training-wise, it’s good timing for Mantius, who keeps a full schedule during the school year. She is in her second year teaching English at SJA and has been an assistant with the varsity girls soccer program since 2016. Her husband, Peter, is a history teacher and the varsity girls tennis coach at the Academy. They have two kids, Willa, 7, and Wyatt, 5.
“Now I have the whole summer to train. I am excited to keep running and have a goal for the summer,” she said.
The Hopkinton (N.H.) native’s first Boston Marathon in 2011 came under different circumstances.
“That was before kids,” Mantius said. “We were living in Southern California and had all the time to train. We did it as a bucket list item, checked it off.
“But you watch the race on TV and it’s so exciting, I couldn’t resist trying again.”
Mantius punched her ticket to Boston 2020 at last May’s Vermont City Marathon in Burlington, finishing in 3 hours, 29 minutes. The qualifying mark was 3:35 and her personal goal was 3:30.
It was the only marathon she ran last year.
“I love the Burlington race,” said Mantius, who’s run the Vermont City Marathon three times. “I have a hard time running more than one marathon per year with the kids, teaching and coaching.”
She was ready to roll on Patriots’ Day.
“I was feeling pretty confident,” Mantius said, after training all winter for her first spring marathon.
“It was my first time training through a Vermont winter, but I was feeling ready,” she said. “There’s a lot of runners in the area who like to run in any conditions. They’re good companions [including Ilene Dickinson, Rachel Koenigsbauer].
Mantius also has a pretty good coach. Fellow Academy teacher Meagan Boucher, who competed in the U.S. Marathon Olympic Trials on Feb. 29 in Atlanta, has been helping Mantius for the past two years.
Boucher and Mantius were among nine local runners who were registered to compete Monday. They include Newport’s Selina Hunter, Coventry’s Katherine Linton, Newport Center’s Susan Tetreault, Lancaster’s William Schanlaber and Tara Soraghan, Colebrook’s Bridget Freudenberger and Bath’s Bret Austin.
Mantius, meanwhile, played soccer and softball at Bates. She found running after college.
“I didn’t enjoy running unless it was a part of a team sport,” she said. “When organized sports ended, I started jogging as a way to still compete. After I met my husband we decided to run a marathon even though we’ve never run more than a 5K.”
They ran their first marathon together at Lake Placid in 2006.
Fourteen years later, Mantius has 10 marathons under her belt. She’ll have to wait a few extra months for No. 11, and her Boston return.
Her goal remains the same.
“I’d love to qualify for Boston 2021 [run a sub 3:30 in September],” Mantius said. “That would be wonderful, but it will be tough with the warmer temps and fall being a busy time of year for me. I am excited for the crowds and the atmosphere. And if it doesn’t happen, I’ll try to qualify again in Burlington.”
There are a lot of competitors who are running today to honor what was supposed to be the 124th Boston Marathon.
Mantius went a day earlier, running 26.2 miles up and down the hilly Danville landscape on Sunday. She had class to teach on Monday.
