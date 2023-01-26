Dozens gathered for a baseball game in memory of former Blue Mountain Union standout and Hazen Union Athletic Director Jared Cushing at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
If you’re a Kingdom kid that played baseball growing up, there is a good chance that you took an at-bat or two at St. Johnsbury’s Legion Field.
The iconic spot for NEK youth ball is about to get a substantial upgrade thanks to a Danville senior.
Jonn Morgan, a Legion Field product himself, is aiming to rebuild the bleachers as part of his senior project.
“Baseball has been a big part of my life since I was 4 years old,” Morgan said. “Something I look forward to every spring starting in April and continue playing baseball right until fall ending in October.”
Morgan said his inspiration for the bleacher rebuild came down to wanting to help and give back to the baseball program that has supported him during his time playing at Legion Field.
“I knew I wanted to do something that had to do with that for my senior project,” Morgan said. “The local St. Johnsbury baseball program has provided me the opportunity of six years of baseball and this will be my last year in their 18U baseball program. I would like to leave a positive impact like they’ve left on me.”
Morgan’s goal is to raise $3,500 for the project. He has launched a GoFundMe page which has already received $1,118 of that goal, via 22 donors as of Friday afternoon.
The money raised will only cover material cost and any excess funds will be put back into the organization. In addition to rebuilding the bleachers, he also plans to add a concrete pad underneath to make them easier to maintain.
“The bleachers could/need to be updated with new lumber and paint,” Morgan said. “Also, to allow spectators to enjoy watching local baseball. I’m doing the concrete pad to also improve the structure of the original bleacher design.”
Morgan will be building/forming the concrete pad with his father, Justin, who owns Morgan Construction. Carol Concrete is delivering the concrete.
Morgan, along with the help of his father, his father’s employees and any community volunteers will handle all of the project’s labor.
The fundraising efforts will continue throughout the winter with the goal to begin getting to work as soon as the snow melts so the project can be completed before Opening Day.
If the GoFundMe does not generate enough to cover materials, Morgan says he will reach out to local companies to help close the gap.
The link to the GoFundMe page is “https://gofund.me/144aa7f4” or can be searched under “St. J Baseball Legion Field Bleachers Rebuild.”
