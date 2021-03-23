Danville Sinks Undermanned West Rutland, Advances To First State Final Since 2008

WEST RUTLAND — Laci Sandvil tallied 10 points and the Danville girls basketball team overpowered top-seeded but undermanned West Rutland 44-24 in the Division IV semifinals on Tuesday night.
Colleen Flinn, Ava Marshia and Autumn Larocque combined for 24 points for DHS, which handed the Golden Horde their first loss while advancing to the program’s first state final since 2008.
The local girls will face No. 2 Proctor for the crown Saturday at Barre Aud.
“We are so proud of this group,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “They have battled adversity all season long and done everything that we have asked of them.”
West Rutland was without five players because of COVID-19, stemming from the team’s quarterfinal win over No. 8 Mount St. Joseph on Friday night. According to Vermont state officials, as a result of Friday night’s game against MSJ, West Rutland players who played 15 minutes or more against MSJ were not allowed to play in Tuesday night’s semifinal clash.
Danville was notified of the circumstance early Tuesday afternoon by West Rutland officials, and decided to play — shorthanded as well.
The local girls were without three of their players for Tuesday’s final four contest, two back home in quarantine after being considered close contacts to a positive COVID-case. Danville’s quarterfinal opponent, Rivendell, opted not to play against Danville on Sunday, sending Danville into Tuesday’s semifinals.
“It’s certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t go full strength on full strength,” DeCaro said.
Zoe Crocker added seven points for the visitors, who jumped to a 12-6 lead after the opening frame and took a 22-10 lead to half. Danville limited West Rutland to single digits in all four quarters.
“Tonight, we played team basketball as we’ve asked all season and played together,” DeCaro said. “We were patient on offense, looked to push when opportunities were there and play solid defense.
“This group has been working for the Aud for the past four seasons and it is a big testament to Jim [Wilkins] and Tammy [Rainville] for building the program and this team around the idea of family,” DeCaro said.
Tip-off time for Saturday’s state final will be determined Wednesday morning. Proctor (10-1) toppled No. 3 Mid-Vermont 55-48 in Tuesday’s other D-IV semifinal.
DHS (9-2): Colleen Flinn 3-2-8, Laci Sandvil 4-0-10, Autumn Larocque 2-2-8, Rylie Cadieux 1-1-3, Ava Marshia 3-2-8, Zoe Crocker 3-1-7. Totals: 16-FG 8-15-FT 44.
WR (10-1): Combs 5-0-10, Wright-Chapman 1-3-5, Beaulieau 1-0-2, Cecot 2-1-5. Totals: 9-FG 4-9-FT 22.
DHS 12 9 13 10 — 44
WR 6 4 3 9 — 22
3-Point FG: D 4 (Sandvil 2, Larocque 2). Team Fouls: D 12, W 9.
