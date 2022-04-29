Danville Softball Coach Paul Remick Wins 400th Game

RICHFORD — He gained win No. 400 in a familiar, if unwelcome, way – by freezing.
His softball team generated plenty of heat, however, as the Danville Bears topped Richford 12-9 on Wednesday for the 400th win of coach Paul Remick’s career.
“I don’t like to talk about myself, but it was the 400th win,” he acknowledged. “This is my 38th year doing it, and I love it. Hopefully, I can go two more years.”
The ballclub won the Division IV championship last year and Remick’s sixth overall in 12 finals.
Last year’s team, Remick said after they won the title 9-2 over Proctor, he rated as one of his very best. That team is largely intact this year with 10 seniors, and was in potent form on Thursday for win No. 400. The Bears collected 14 hits, took a 7-2 lead with a seven-run third inning, and held off a Falcons rally for the win.
Even in the bitter cold, there were few cheap hits, Remick noted. “Zoe Crocker is crushing the ball this year,” he said after his four-year shortstop went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI. “We want girls on base when she comes up.”
Batterymates on the field, pitcher Colleen Flinn and catcher Ava Marshia provided plenty of plate power too. They both went 3-for-5 with two runs. Marshia belted a home run and a double.
Crocker hit a bases-loaded double to ignite the third inning. Marshia followed with a double, and Flinn knocked her in with a single.
Richford was a tough out, Remick said. “Kyrelle Deuso had two home runs that were bombs – the one in the seventh inning must have cleared the fence by 25 feet,” he said, adding that Olivia Hatch had three doubles for the Falcons. Overall, they had nine hits, but also five errors, “and the errors hurt ‘em,” Remick noted. The Bears had just one error.
“Three hundred was nice,” the coach said in looking back at his 300th win. “When I got close to 400, I thought, this’d be even better!
“As I said, I love it, but my body doesn’t when it’s that cold,” he said with a laugh.
He’s hoping for a warmup at Danville’s next game Saturday at 11 a.m. with another D-III team, BFA-Fairfax – in the weather department. On the field, the Danville Bears under coach Remick will be plenty hot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.