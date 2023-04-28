Tiffany Benoit has a goal of running in all six world marathons.
She just came 26.2 miles closer to achieving that goal.
Benoit, of Danville, completed the London Marathon last Sunday. Having already run in the New York City and Chicago Marathons, she has just Boston, Berlin and Tokyo left on her list.
“The London Marathon was the third part of my goal and was such an incredible experience,” Benoit said. “The views, the scenery and the people were all amazing. The people of London lined the streets for all 26.2 miles.”
Benoit also raised money through the help of her family and friends, running with the charity Get Kids Going; a national charity that raises funds to give to disabled children and young people up to 26 years old the opportunity to participate in sports as well as sports grants to help with training and design and development of sports equipment.
Benoit grew up in Danville and still lives there with her husband and three children. She works as an Occupational Therapist at Dan Wyand PT & Associates and coaches both youth soccer and basketball and the JV girls’ basketball team at Danville.
Benoit’s running journey took off in 2018 when she decided to run in the Burlington Marathon — her first — while at the same time in graduate school to become an Occupational Therapist.
“It was on my bucket list to complete a marathon, so I started to run while I finished my final year,” she said, adding that she would run in the dark after work while her husband and children followed in the car behind her using the headlights so that she could see.
“This soon turned into something that I loved to do,” Benoit said.
In 2021, she ran in the New York City Marathon, and in 2022 completed the Chicago Marathon.
The NYC had extra meaning for Benoit, as she ran for the charity “Fred’s Team,” which raises money for cancer research through Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
“My dad passed away in 2016 from cancer and when I applied to run, my only thought was that this was a charity that meant a lot to me,” she said. “I was accepted to run that year through the charity and after being accepted, when I looked at the date for the marathon, it was actually on my dad’s birthday that year. It was incredible and one of the most meaningful runs I think I have ever completed.”
The following year, Benoit entered the Chicago Marathon through a lottery and was lucky enough to have her name picked amongst the other runners that had entered.
“Chicago was amazing with so much energy and support and that led me into my goal/dream of completing all six world marathons,” Benoit said.
“I enjoy competing because the running community is one of the best,” she added. “Strangers from all over the world line the streets and yell your name the whole course. They don’t care if you are last, if you are first, or if you are a fellow runner. They pick you up, they support you, and at the end of the race when you cross the finish line and complete those 26.2 miles you did it for you. You did it for your ‘why,’ your reason why you stepped on that starting line to begin with.
“My ‘why’ is my family. I couldn’t do this without my husband or my kids. They push me to always go for all my goals and dreams. I would never want my kids to ever feel like they can’t accomplish something because it feels hard or too far out of reach for them. My hope is that they know they can accomplish anything they set their minds to no matter how big the goal may be.”
After crossing London off her list, Benoit’s goal is to run the Tokyo and Berlin Marathons next. The plan is to finish her quest of completing all six world marathons with the Boston Marathon so that her husband and children can be there when she crosses the finish line.
