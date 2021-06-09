Darcy LeBlanc Named Lake Region Boys Soccer Coach

ORLEANS — Darcy LeBlanc was chosen to lead the Lake Region boys varsity soccer program, the school announced Wednesday.
LeBlanc will replace Malcolm Cheney, who guided the Rangers to a spot in the Division II final four this past season.
LeBlanc is a Lake Region alumna (Class of 1998) and a graduate of Champlain College and Northern Vermont University. While at Champlain College, LeBlanc was a member of their women’s soccer national championship team and national runner-up team from 1998-99. LeBlanc had continued success at the collegiate level by leading NVU-Lyndon to back-to-back conference championships while being named an All-American.
She was named to NVU-Lyndon’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
LeBlanc has served as women’s soccer assistant coach at NVU-Lyndon for the last two years. She has also coached at the club soccer level with the Northeast Wildcats since 2013 and has been a soccer official at the high school level in Vermont since 2013.
