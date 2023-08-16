DANVILLE — Nick DeCaro will be stepping down as the head coach of the varsity girls’ basketball team, and JV coach Tiffany Benoit will be taking over the program.

DeCaro’s time at the Danville helm was short yet successful. In 2020-21, his first season as head coach, the Bears were Division IV state runners-up and the following year lost in the final four.

