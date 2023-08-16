DANVILLE — Nick DeCaro will be stepping down as the head coach of the varsity girls’ basketball team, and JV coach Tiffany Benoit will be taking over the program.
DeCaro’s time at the Danville helm was short yet successful. In 2020-21, his first season as head coach, the Bears were Division IV state runners-up and the following year lost in the final four.
After nine total years in the Danville girls’ basketball program, DeCaro says the decision to step down was made to allow more time to spend with his family.
“It is time for me to focus on watching my own kids grow up,” DeCaro said. “I’ve spent many years watching some amazing kiddos pass through our program making so many memories, that I don’t want to miss out on my own kids growing up and the memories they are making.”
Also the leader of the Bears’ baseball program, DeCaro plans to remain in that position this spring.
He is also fully confident that he is leaving the girls’ basketball program in very good hands.
“One thing I did right in my time as coach was to find the right co-coach,” DeCaro said.
Tiffany Benoit will take over as varsity head coach after serving as the JV coach and varsity assistant for the past three seasons. She also has experience coaching across multiple age levels in the Danville community, including the K-2 skills program, 3/4 girls and middle school girls.
“There are not enough words to describe how amazing Tiffany will be as the leader of the program,” DeCaro said. “Tiffany is an incredibly gifted coach and knows how to connect to each athlete. When you find the right coach to work alongside you, you’re inevitably paving the way for your successor and there is no person better than Tiffany to take this job.”
Benoit says that she is looking forward to working with the team and building upon their strengths. Her goals for the upcoming season and to keep the program moving forward are that her team will improve each day and work towards consistently being a top team in the division.
“I love the Danville community and I love the basketball program at Danville,” Benoit said. “I played basketball at Danville School from third to 12th grade and had a lot of great coaches who gave their time to our program and myself growing up and I’m looking forward to giving my time and commitment to this team.
“This is a great group of girls who I think have a lot of potential and I’m excited to help them build on this moving forward. My hope for the program is to continue building Danville’s sports culture where student-athletes love the game.”
“Tiffany is exactly what the program needs to continue to move in the right direction,” DeCaro said. “We’ve worked so closely these last three years and she knows the kids so well. She’s the strong female role model that they all need and has been in their shoes. She was part of the last girls’ basketball state championship team and knows what it will take to get back to the top of the division.”
Also joining Benoit on the bench will be her 10-year-old daughter, Mackenna, who will be working her fifth straight season this winter as the team’s water girl/manager.
