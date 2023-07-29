Decker, St. J All-Stars Rally To Force Decisive Game For State Title
Buy Now

Caleb Decker hit a go-ahead two-run bomb in the top of the fifth and the St. Johnsbury all-stars rallied to beat unbeaten Champlain Valley 2-1 on Saturday in the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball tournament at Schifilliti Field on Saturday. (File Photo by Michael Beniash)

BURLINGTON — Caleb Decker hit a go-ahead two-run bomb in the top of the fifth and the St. Johnsbury all-stars rallied to beat unbeaten Champlain Valley 2-1 on Saturday in the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball tournament at Schifilliti Field on Saturday.

The five-inning rain-shortened victory forced a winner-take-all championship matchup between the teams on Sunday — the winner punching a ticket to the New England Regional in Bristol, Conn.

