Decker, St. J All-Stars Rally To Force Decisive Game For State Title

BURLINGTON — Caleb Decker hit a go-ahead two-run bomb in the top of the fifth and the St. Johnsbury all-stars rallied to beat unbeaten Champlain Valley 2-1 on Saturday in the Vermont Little League 10-12-year-old state baseball tournament at Schifilliti Field on Saturday.
The five-inning rain-shortened victory forced a winner-take-all championship matchup between the teams on Sunday — the winner punching a ticket to the New England Regional in Bristol, Conn.
Tayton Goodwin delivered a clutch performance for the local boys, allowing three hits and one run — Champlain Valley taking a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI double.
Down 1-0 in the top of the fifth, St. J’s Decker jumped all over a pitch and lifted it high over the center-field fence for a 2-1 lead.
On Friday night in a 6-4 semifinal win over Lamoille, St. J’s Maddox Stacey played long-ball hero, hitting a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth for his second dinger of the day.
In the top of the sixth Saturday, St. J was up 3-1 following a Landon Mosher RBI double and the local boys had the bases loaded with one out when thunder forced a 30-minute delay. The game was then called for weather, the rule reverting the final score back to 2-1 after five innings.
St. J and Champlain Valley collide on Sunday at 1 o’clock at Schifilliti Field for the state title.
VERMONT LITTLE LEAGUE 10-12 STATE TOURNAMENT
At Schifilliti Park (Burlington)
Saturday, July 22
Game 1: Champlain Valley 4, Lamoille 3
Game 2: St. Johnsbury 10, Brattleboro 0 (5)
Sunday, July 23
Game 3: Champlain Valley 13, St. Johnsbury 0 (4)
Game 4: Lamoille 3, Brattleboro 0
Friday, July 28
Game 5: St. Johnsbury 6, Lamoille 4
Saturday, July 29
Game 6: St. Johnsbury 2, Champlain Valley 1 (5)
Sunday, July 30
Championship
Game 7: Champlain Valley vs. St. Johnsbury, 1 p.m.
