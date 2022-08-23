ST. JOHNSBURY — The defending Division I Vermont state cross-country running champion Hilltoppers are lacing up for a title defense.
It’s an opportunity they haven’t had for over six decades.
Behind star seniors Evan Thornton-Sherman (state champion) and St. J Academy No. 2 Hale Boyden, the program delivered its first championship since 1958 in surprising fashion last fall.
While Thornton-Sherman and Boyden have moved on, the Hilltoppers have reloaded as they take a run at a repeat crown.
“While we cannot replace Evan and Hale we hope to push each other and have a strong pack by the state meet,” veteran SJA coach Chip Langmaid said. “We are excited and most have put in the summer miles to stay healthy and make a big step from last year.
“The boys will need to push each other and focus on individual improvement. We will have to improve across the board and build on the track success that several of the boys had last spring.”
The Hilltoppers bring back five varsity runners, including top returnee in sophomore Andrew Thornton-Sherman (13th at the state meet as a freshman). They also have added Craftsbury standout senior Charlie Krebs, who finished as the runner-up in 2021 for D-III champion Craftsbury.
Among the other talented returnees are senior Nathan Lenzini (24th at state last year), junior Carson Eames (29th), senior Ryan Callaghan and junior Nathaniel Bernier. The latter finished 43rd, but ultimately broke a team tie with runner-up BFA-St. Albans after Bernier crossed the finish line faster than the Bobwhites’ No. 6 runner.
Krebs and Thornton-Sherman will form a strong 1-2 tandem at the top of the lineup while Eames and Bernier are right on the frontrunners’ heels.
“I think our team is going to be a powerhouse this year and potentially stronger than has been in years past,” Thornton-Sherman said.
“We need to work together, avoid injury and downtime,” Langmaid added. “We need to focus on pushing each other and moving the pack forward.”
Among the Division I presesaon contenders are likely favorite Matthew Servin and his Champlain Valley teammates, along with Essex, St. J and South Burlington. But with so many seniors graduating across the division — six of the top seven runners and 12 of the top 20 at state — the field could be hard to predict.
“It is wide open and everyone will want to see where they stand,” Langmaid said.
St. J is slated to scrimmage at the CVU Relays on Saturday then will be at Lyndon on Sept. 6, Langmaid said.
“I believe this team has depth and an immense amount of determination,” Thornton-Sherman said.
——
St. Johnsbury Academy
Division I
Head Coach: Chip Langmaid (31st season)
Assistant Coach: Kevin Cattrell
Last Year’s Record: Vermont D-I state champions, NVAC Mountain Division champions
Graduation Losses: Evan Thornton-Sherman, Hale Boyden, Dominic Gray
Returnees: Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Soph.; Nathan Lenzini, Sr.; Carson Eames, Jr.; Nathaniel Bernier, Jr.; Ryan Callaghan, Sr.; Ari Levin, Soph.; Gavin Maney, Jr.; Hanson Tsa, Jr.; Sebastian Najri, Sr.; Ben Morse, Sr.; Tres Giddings, Jr.
Newcomers: Charlie Krebs, Sr.; Vishesh Prasad, Jr.; Chase Sweet, Jr., Charlie Vaal, Jr.; Dillon Chen, Soph.; Brennan O’Farrell, Soph.; Wilder Thomas, Soph.; Isaac Lenzini, Fr.; Alex Loder, Fr.
Players to Watch: Andrew Thornton-Sherman and Nathaniel Bernier had strong track seasons. Nathan Lenzini, Carson Eames and Ryan Callaghan return from the varsity after solid summer training, and Charlie Krebs was the runner-up in 2021 for Division III champion Craftsbury.
Season Outlook: “While we cannot replace Evan and Hale we hope to push each other and have a strong pack by the state meet,” Langmaid said.
