It was a strong season for the three Northeast Kingdom field hockey programs this fall.

Lyndon reached the Division II championship game, North Country grabbed the No. 3 seed in D-III and St. Johnsbury racked up nine wins and reached the quarterfinals in a talented D-II field.

Individually, a handful of local players were lauded.

North Country senior Clarissa Demers was named Capital League player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches. Demers finished with six goals and five assists this fall.

“She is very coachable and takes in everything you suggest, asking questions, helping when a younger player needs anything, and constantly working on her own skills as well,” NC coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “She tries to help other players score instead of taking all the shots, but if the shot is open and she should take it, she will.”

Clara Andre, a standout senior forward at St. Johnsbury, was selected to represent Vermont in the annual Twin State game in June, the annual all-star clash pitting the top seniors from the Green Mountain State and New Hampshire, Andre was one of the 18 Vermonters picked from a group of 90-plus who attended tryouts.

Demers and Andre, meanwhile, joined Lyndon goalkeeper Emma Newland and forward Ella Buckingham, North Country midfielder Bryn Jenness and St. J defender Hannah Angell on the All-Capital first team.

The rest of the 2021 All-Capital League selections are listed below, including the first- and second-teams and the honorable-mention players.

2021 ALL-CAPITAL LEAGUE SELECTIONS

As selected by the league’s coaches.

2021 Player of the Year: Clarissa Demers, North Country

First Team

Maggie Aiken, Harwood

Emma Newland, Lyndon

Ella Buckingham, Lyndon

Kate Guay, Milton

Emma Philbrook, Milton

Denise Berger, Missisquoi

Kali Favreau Ward, Missisquoi

Elliott Muller, Montpelier

Hanna Grasso, Montpelier

Clarissa Demers, North Country

Bryn Jenness, North Country

Ruby Harrington, Spaulding

Isabella Bevins, Spaulding

Hannah Angell, St. Johnsbury

Clara Andre, St. Johnsbury

Kaelyn Hayward, U-32

Caitlyn Fielder, U-32

——

Second Team

Rachel Goodwin, Harwood

Merry Smith, Harwood

Kiarra Reynoso, Lyndon

Jamie Fenoff, Lyndon

Ella Toner, Milton

Laurie Olsaver, Milton

Lindsey Gagne, Missisquoi

Naomi Rose Edele, Missisquoi

Izzy Jackson, Montpelier

Maaika Samsom, Montpelier

Leah Lewis, North Country

Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding

Molly Bombard, Spaulding

Liv Eberhardt, St. Johnsbury

Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury

Morgan Ribolini, U-32

Alaina Beauregard, U-32

——

Honorable Mention

Kate Goodrich, Harwood

Anna Kudriavetz, Harwood

Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon

Julianna O’Halloran, Milton

Kelsey Thomas, Milton

Cayley Renaudette, Missisquoi

Maddie Saunders, Missisquoi

Olivia Jerome, Montpelier

Ella Averbeck, Montpelier

Julie Tanguay, North Country

Natalie Desjarlais, North Country

Corrina Moulton, Spaulding

Abigail Geno, Spaulding

Maddie Hurlbert, St. Johnsbury

Madigan Maurer, St. Johnsbury

Peyton Smith, U-32

Maria Stephani, U-32

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.