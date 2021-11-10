It was a strong season for the three Northeast Kingdom field hockey programs this fall.
Lyndon reached the Division II championship game, North Country grabbed the No. 3 seed in D-III and St. Johnsbury racked up nine wins and reached the quarterfinals in a talented D-II field.
Individually, a handful of local players were lauded.
North Country senior Clarissa Demers was named Capital League player of the year, as voted on by the league’s coaches. Demers finished with six goals and five assists this fall.
“She is very coachable and takes in everything you suggest, asking questions, helping when a younger player needs anything, and constantly working on her own skills as well,” NC coach Chantelle Bouchard said. “She tries to help other players score instead of taking all the shots, but if the shot is open and she should take it, she will.”
Clara Andre, a standout senior forward at St. Johnsbury, was selected to represent Vermont in the annual Twin State game in June, the annual all-star clash pitting the top seniors from the Green Mountain State and New Hampshire, Andre was one of the 18 Vermonters picked from a group of 90-plus who attended tryouts.
Demers and Andre, meanwhile, joined Lyndon goalkeeper Emma Newland and forward Ella Buckingham, North Country midfielder Bryn Jenness and St. J defender Hannah Angell on the All-Capital first team.
The rest of the 2021 All-Capital League selections are listed below, including the first- and second-teams and the honorable-mention players.
2021 ALL-CAPITAL LEAGUE SELECTIONS
As selected by the league’s coaches.
2021 Player of the Year: Clarissa Demers, North Country
First Team
Maggie Aiken, Harwood
Emma Newland, Lyndon
Ella Buckingham, Lyndon
Kate Guay, Milton
Emma Philbrook, Milton
Denise Berger, Missisquoi
Kali Favreau Ward, Missisquoi
Elliott Muller, Montpelier
Hanna Grasso, Montpelier
Clarissa Demers, North Country
Bryn Jenness, North Country
Ruby Harrington, Spaulding
Isabella Bevins, Spaulding
Hannah Angell, St. Johnsbury
Clara Andre, St. Johnsbury
Kaelyn Hayward, U-32
Caitlyn Fielder, U-32
——
Second Team
Rachel Goodwin, Harwood
Merry Smith, Harwood
Kiarra Reynoso, Lyndon
Jamie Fenoff, Lyndon
Ella Toner, Milton
Laurie Olsaver, Milton
Lindsey Gagne, Missisquoi
Naomi Rose Edele, Missisquoi
Izzy Jackson, Montpelier
Maaika Samsom, Montpelier
Leah Lewis, North Country
Zoe Tewksbury, Spaulding
Molly Bombard, Spaulding
Liv Eberhardt, St. Johnsbury
Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury
Morgan Ribolini, U-32
Alaina Beauregard, U-32
——
Honorable Mention
Kate Goodrich, Harwood
Anna Kudriavetz, Harwood
Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon
Julianna O’Halloran, Milton
Kelsey Thomas, Milton
Cayley Renaudette, Missisquoi
Maddie Saunders, Missisquoi
Olivia Jerome, Montpelier
Ella Averbeck, Montpelier
Julie Tanguay, North Country
Natalie Desjarlais, North Country
Corrina Moulton, Spaulding
Abigail Geno, Spaulding
Maddie Hurlbert, St. Johnsbury
Madigan Maurer, St. Johnsbury
Peyton Smith, U-32
Maria Stephani, U-32
