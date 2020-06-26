Demers snags lucky 13th win on CCV night

BARRE — Shelburne’s Trampas Demers continued his climb up the all-time winner’s list at Barre’s Thunder Road with his 13th career Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model victory at Community College of Vermont Night on Thursday.
Demers led much of the 50-lap event before inheriting the victory following post-race technical inspection.
The veteran had crossed the finish line second after defending track champion Jason Corliss got around Demers on a restart with 10 laps to go to take the checkered flag. However, both Corliss and apparent third-place finisher Eric Chase were disqualified after their cars measured too wide, handing the victory to Demers. The results remain unofficial pending an appeal.
Demers was strong all night, charging from his seventh starting position with the help of two early cautions to take the lead from polesitter Brendan Moodie on lap-15. Chase followed Demers around Moodie for second, and soon, both Corliss and Christopher Pelkey came knocking as Moodie faded on a long green-flag run.
As Demers pulled away, Corliss got around Pelkey for third and eventually took the second spot from Chase on lap 32. Corliss was eating into Demers’ lead when Pelkey and last week’s winner Marcel J. Gravel tangled fighting for the fourth spot with 10 laps to go, bringing out the third caution of the race. Corliss drove around the outside of Demers on the restart to cross the line first on the racetrack. However, it would be Demers taking home the first-place trophy following tech inspection.
Westford’s Darrell Morin moved from fourth to second in the finishing order following the disqualifications while rookie Matthew Smith of Essex Jct. inherited the third spot. Kyle Pembroke, Jim “Boomer” Morris, Tyler Cahoon, Bobby Therrien, Gravel, Pelkey, and Moodie completed the top-10.
Craftsbury’s Mike Martin held off a late charge from Colchester’s Sam Caron to grab his 10th career victory in the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger feature.
Sophomore Tanner Woodard, 15, of Waterbury Center had enough in more ways than one to take his first ever Allen Lumber Street Stock victory.
Berlin’s Chris Davis made it back-to-back with his second straight win in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Thunder Road celebrates Independence Day next Thursday at 7 p.m. with the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular. All four divisions will have a full card of action as they bring the fireworks to the track to open the holiday weekend. The event will be available for pay-per-view on Northeast Sports Network for $15. Front grandstand attendance is not permitted at this time due to state health and safety guidelines.
——
THUNDER ROAD SPEEDBOWL
COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF VERMONT NIGHT
JUNE 25, 2020
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
MAPLEWOOD/IRVING OIL LATE MODELS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Trampas Demers ( 85VT ) Shelburne, VT
2. Darrell Morin ( 17VT ) Westford, VT
3. #Matthew Smith ( 04VT ) Essex Jct., VT
4. Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT ) Montpelier, VT
5. Boomer Morris ( 13VT ) Barre, VT
6. Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT ) St. Johnsbury, VT
7. Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) Hinesburg, VT
8. Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT ) Wolcott, VT
9. Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) Graniteville, VT
10. Brendan Moodie ( 94VT ) Wolcott, VT
11. Matt White ( 42VT ) Northfield, VT
12. George May ( 17NH ) Barre, VT
DSQ Jason Corliss ( 66VT ) Barre, VT
DSQ Eric Chase ( 40VT ) Milton, VT
DNS Scott Dragon ( 16VT ) Milton, VT
——
LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Michael Martin ( 01VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
2. Sam Caron ( 07VT ) Colchester, VT
3. Danny Doyle ( 51VT ) Randolph Ctr., VT
4. Cameron Ouellette ( 90VT ) Barre, VT
5. Cooper Bouchard ( 7VT ) Hinesburg, VT
6. Logan Powers ( 31VT ) Middlesex, VT
7. Jason Pelkey ( 64VT ) Barre, VT
8. Jaden Perry ( 92VT ) Hardwick, VT
9. Jason Woodard ( 68VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
10. Derrick Calkins ( 15VT ) Hinesburg, VT
11. Eric Messier ( 88NY ) Hinesburg, VT
12. Adam Maynard ( 45VT ) Milton, VT
13. Brandon Lanphear ( 11VT ) Morrisville, VT
14. #Kasey Beattie ( 45NH ) St.Johnsbury, VT
15. Robert Gordon ( 20VT ) Milton, VT
16. Kelsea Woodard ( 55VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
17. Tyler Austin ( 5VT ) East Calais
18. #Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77NH ) East Kingston, NH
19. Colin Cornell ( 54VT ) E. Burke, VT
20. Bunker Hodgdon ( 83VT ) Wolcott, VT
21. Chris Laforest ( 56VT ) Barre, VT
22. Brett Wood ( 29VT ) Georgia, VT
23. Thomas Smith ( 51NH ) Williamtown, VT
24. Kevin Streeter ( 67VT ) Waitsfield, VT
25. Mike Klupa ( 49VT ) Essex, VT
26. Kyle Streeter ( 37VT ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
27. Keegan Lamson ( 55NH ) Berlin, VT
28. Stephen Martin ( 9VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
DNS Mike Billado ( 8VT ) Grand Isle, VT
——
ALLEN LUMBER STREET STOCKS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Tanner Woodard ( 68 ) Waterbury Ctr., VT
2. Cooper French ( 4 ) Northfield, VT
3. Brandon Gray ( 00 ) E. Thetford, VT
4. Juan Marshall ( 79 ) Pittfield, VT
5. JT Blanchard ( 66 ) Graniteville, VT
6. Jamie Davis ( 43 ) Wolcott, VT
7. Tim Hunt ( 93 ) Derby, VT
8. Jeffrey Martin ( 8 ) Morrisville, VT
9. #Kyler Davis ( 69 ) Berlin, VT
10. Justin Blakey ( 17 ) Graniteville, VT
11. #Kaiden Fisher ( 18 ) Shelburne, VT
12. Michael Gay ( 3 ) So. Burlington, VT
13. James Dopp ( 0 ) Northfield, VT
14. Scott Weston ( 04 ) Berlin, VT
15. Eric MacLaughlin ( 6 ) Milton, VT
16. #Kyle Stark ( 75 ) Barre, VT
17. Kyle MacAskill ( 7 ) Williamstown, VT
18. Thomas Peck ( 96 ) Waterbury, VT
DNS Josh Lovely ( 54 ) Williamstown, VT
DNS #Luke Peters ( 26 ) Groton, VT
——
BURNETT SCRAP METALS ROAD WARRIORS
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Chris Davis ( 69 ) Berlin, VT
2. Brian Putney ( 87 ) E. Cornith, VT
3. Tyler Whittemore ( 74 ) Barre, VT
4. Sean McCarthy ( 86 ) Williamstown, VT
5. Josh Vilbrin ( 07 ) Northfield, VT
6. Nate Brien ( 16 ) Williamstown, VT
7. Frank Putney ( 78 ) Graniteville, VT
8. Fred Fleury ( 99 ) Graniteville, VT
9. Jamie York ( 68 ) Barre, VT
10. Steven Reno ( 00 ) Barre, VT
11. Haidyn Pearce ( 4 ) Middlesex, VT
12. Trevor Jaques ( 57 ) Milton, VT
13. Paige Whittemore ( 47 ) Graniteville, VT
14. Justin Prescott ( 44 ) Williston, VT
15. Dan Garrett Jr. ( 54 ) Berlin, VT
16. Todd Raymo ( 26 ) Swanton, VT
17. Mike Mitchell ( 1 ) Essex Jct., VT
18. Zac Pearce Sr. ( 5 ) Barre, VT
19. Kendal Zeno ( 21 ) Middlesex, VT
