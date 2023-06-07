LACONIA — White Mountains did it with offensive heroics in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans relied on masterful pitching on Wednesday.
Starter Karter Deming and reliever Rob Breault combined on a three-hit shutout as third-seeded WMR knocked off No. 2 Bishop Brady in the Division III semifinals at Robbie Mills Field.
“We haven’t been this far with this group and to come out here under pressure and perform the way they did, I can’t say enough,” White Mountains coach Dave Deming said.
The Spartans (17-2) advance to face No. 1 Monadnock (18-0) in Saturday’s state final at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Game time will be decided Thursday.
It’s the program’s first trip back to the state final since winning back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019.
In the cold and rain on Wednesday in Laconia, Deming and Breault, like they have much of the year, locked up the tough-hitting Bishop Brady ballclub.
Deming pitched the opening four frames and allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out five. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.
Breault tossed the final three innings, allowing one hit — an infield single in the bottom of the seventh — and finished with four strikeouts.
“I did my job,” Breault said. “That’s what I am on this ballclub to do.”
“Karter came out and struggled a bit with his curveball,” coach Deming said. “He battled hard with his fastball; that’s a very good hitting team and he kept them off-balance. We went to Rob who has multiple offspeed pitches. We have full confidence in Rob.”
Brayden Shallow and Ethan Heng each had two hits while catcher Noah Covell and first baseman Ian St. Cyr were dynamite defensively.
The Spartans started quickly, striking for two runs in the first on a Jacob Silver RBI single followed by a Corey Silver RBI fielder’s choice.
WMR tacked on a third run in the fourth, Shallow singling in Heng who had doubled and was on third after a stolen base.
“We wanted to score right off, go after them and we did for sure,” Karter Deming said.
Covell then added an insurance RBI double in the seventh, driving home Deming to make it 4-0.
Bishop Brady had runners on second and third with two outs in the final frame, but Breault induced a lazy ball to shortstop that sent the Spartans into celebration mode.
To reach the final four, White Mountains needed a miracle in last week’s quarterfinal clash with No. 6 Conant. Down 8-6 in the bottom of the seventh, No. 8 and 9 hitters Heng and Danny Stinson belted back-to-back home runs to tie the game. Shallow then hit a single and stole second to keep the rally going before Breault smoked a shot to left center to score Shallow for the spectacular walk-off win.
“These boys don’t give up,” coach Deming said. “Six of my nine starters are juniors who started as freshmen when we made it to the semis. They have experience and have been under pressure their entire varsity careers. They know there’s always a chance.”
Are the Spartans a team of destiny?
“I mean, yeah, we’re on a roll,” Karter Deming said.
Now White Mountains takes aim at hoisting its first title in four years.
“That’s been the goal from the beginning of the year,” Breault said. “And we’re out here to prove it.”
Standing in the Spartans’ way is two-time reigning champion Monadnock, which dispatched No. 4 Campbell 4-1 in Wednesday’s nightcap.
“We will need strong pitching and make key plays,” coach Deming said of Saturday, noting Karter Deming and Breault are available to pitch. “Everyone is expecting Monadnock to win. It’s going to be a pitching matchup and who will crack first and who can do the little things. We need to limit the errors and throw strikes.”
