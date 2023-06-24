Lyndon's Austin Wheeler, Hazen's Tyler Rivard and Blue Mountain's Evan Dennis represented Vermont at the Twin State Baseball Classic at Norwich University’s Garrity Field on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Vermont won 15-0.
Vermont beats New Hampshire 15-0 during the Twin State Baseball Classic at Norwich University’s Garrity Field on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Blue Mountain's Evan Dennis was named MVP for Vermont and White Mountains' Karter Deming earned MVP honors for New Hampshire.
Lyndon's Austin Wheeler, Hazen's Tyler Rivard and Blue Mountain's Evan Dennis represented Vermont at the Twin State Baseball Classic at Norwich University’s Garrity Field on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Vermont won 15-0.
Vermont beats New Hampshire 15-0 during the Twin State Baseball Classic at Norwich University’s Garrity Field on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Blue Mountain's Evan Dennis was named MVP for Vermont and White Mountains' Karter Deming earned MVP honors for New Hampshire.
NORTHFIELD — A pair of local standouts earned MVP honors as Vermont blanked New Hampshire 15-0 in the Twin State Baseball Classic at Norwich University’s Garrity Field on Saturday.
Blue Mountain’s Evan Dennis was named MVP for Vermont and White Mountains’ Karter Deming earned MVP honors for New Hampshire.
Dennis, who led Blue Mountain to the Vermont Division-IV state title two weeks earlier, had an RBI triple, walked and scored, and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Deming hurled two solid innings and reached base twice with a single and a walk.
Deming led White Mountains to the N.H. D-III crown.
Due to inclement weather, the teams played only one nine-inning contest instead of the scheduled doubleheader of two seven-inning games. The shutout was the first in seven classics since the border rivalry in its current format was renewed in 2015.
Vermont scored in every inning but the fourth, led 7-0 after three and broke it open with a four-run fifth. Vermont cranked out 11 hits while its pitchers limited New Hampshire to four singles. Dennis tripled and scored in the second and Starr belted a three-run homer, a long shot to right field, in the third. Colchester’s Malakai Callahan and Spaulding’s Trevor Arsenault each had RBI doubles and Burr and Burton’s Trevor Greene had a double.
Deming and Colebrook’s Liam Shaw each had a hit for New Hampshire, as did John McDevitt of Derryfield and Sam Caldwell of Prospect Mountain.
All 18 players for Vermont reached base at least once, with nine different players having at least one hit. Arsenault was the lone player with two hits. In the field, Vermont had just one error while several miscues hurt the Granite State.
Dennis started on the mound and allowed one hit in two innings — Deming’s single — striking out two. Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler followed in the third and fourth, allowing one base runner with three strikeouts. Chris Robinson of Champlain Valley (one hit and one K) and Evan Lamothe of South Burlington (two hits, four strikeouts) each hurled two clean innings. Connor Hannan of Mount Anthony set down New Hampshire in the ninth, striking out two. Vermont pitchers walked just three while its hitters drew seven walks.
Vermont won a pair in Northfield last year after the classic returned to the diamond after a two-year absence. Vermont’s team was from all four divisions and the team from the Granite State was made up of schools from Division’s II, III and IV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.