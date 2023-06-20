Evan Dennis ended his high school baseball career in just about the best way possible — throwing an 18-strikeout one-hitter while leading his team to a state championship.
But, the recently graduated Blue Mountain star’s playing journey is far from over.
Dennis will continue his career at the collegiate level, suiting up for Division III Colby-Sawyer College where he was recruited as both a pitcher and an infielder. Located in New London, New Hampshire, its a little over an hour south of Wells River.
“Evan has been determined to compete at the highest level possible in the game of baseball since he was much younger,” BMU coach Scott Blood said. “He is one of the most talented players I’ve ever coached, which is attributed to the coaching he had at a young age and the work he’s put into the game of baseball. Evan deserves the opportunity to compete at the college level and my prediction is that he will quickly find his way into the starting lineup at Colby Sawyer, both as a pitcher and regular.”
The Chargers compete in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference and are coming off a down year in which they finished 8-25. Lisbon native and former Lyndon Hornet coach Mike White is the Chargers head coach.
Evan Dennis, the pitcher, brings with him a fastball that tops out at 85 mph amongst an arsenal of pitches that also includes a curveball and changeup. Evan Dennis, the hitter, carries a smooth swing that can hit for average and power.
On the mound, Dennis was nearly untouchable during his senior season; posting a 7-0 record while allowing only eight hits and no earned runs (three total). He struck out 82 and had a .775 WHIP.
At the dish, Dennis batted .582, had a .676 on-base percentage and finished with a 1.073 slugging percentage and 1.748 OPS. He had nine doubles, three triples and four homers to go with 40 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
“He will gently settle in with his new team and before long, contribute on and off the field,” Blood said. “His baseball IQ is one of the best I’ve coached, which will quickly move him up on the depth chart. He is eager to learn and grow, which will help his development at the next level.”
Dennis was an All-Mountain first-teamer, leading BMU to an 18-1 season and its 10th state title following back-to-back runner-up seasons. Dennis was also selected to represent Vermont in the Twin State game against New Hampshire to be held later this summer.
“Colby Sawyer is lucky to get Evan,” Blood said. “He’s a great student, ballplayer, and person. Evan will be a significant contributor to that school community and will be a strong leader from day No. 1. I am truly excited to see where he takes his game and hope he gets the opportunities he deserves.”
Before he packs his bags, Dennis will hone his skills playing summer ball for the Three Corners 18U travel team this summer. Compiled of players from Woodsville, St. Johnsbury, Lyndon and Blue Mountain, TC will compete in two New York tournaments, two in Maine and one in Rhode Island with a handful of games against Chittenden Country travel clubs sprinkled in as well.
