Derryfield Unseats Profile At N.H. D-IV Boys Alpine Skiing Championships

LINCOLN — Derryfield unseated Profile to claim the New Hampshire Division IV alpine skiing throne on Monday at Loon Mountain.
In a tight three-way race for the title, the Cougars finished with 735 points, edging runner-up Lin-Wood by five points and Profile (725).
Scott Connors won the morning two-run giant slalom as Derryfield slayed the GS to build an early 13-point lead heading to the slalom. The Cougars then held off the hard-charging Lumberjacks and Patriots to seize the title.
Profile senior Adam Bell finished runner-up in both the GS and slalom to guide Profile. Coen Mullins was fourth in GS while Kobe Toms had a fifth-place showing in slalom for the Patriots.
Mullins DNF’d his second slalom run after winning the first. Toms fell and hiked his first run of the GS.
Gabe Roy led Woodsville with a 17th-place finish while Zach Porter paced Littleton in 20th in slalom.
In GS, Littleton’s Thomas Fortner finished 11th while Cooper Mayo led Woodsville in 21st.
2023 N.H. BOYS DIVISION IV ALPINE SKIING STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2023
At Loon Mountain
TEAM COMBINED
1. Derryfield 735; 2. Lin-Wood 730; 3. Profile 725; 4. Sunapee 700; 5. Trinity 625; 6. Littleton 614; 7. Gorham 586; 8. Newport 566; 9. Moultonborough 532; 10. Woodsville 459; 11. Inter-Lakes 228.
TEAM GIANT SLALOM
1. Derryfield 379; 2. Profile 366; 3. Lin-Wood 359; 4. Sunapee 342; 5. Littleton 314; 6. Trinity 312; 7. Gorham 299; 8. Woodsville 296; 9. Newport 279; 10. Moultonborough 271; 11. Inter-Lakes 63.
INDIVIDUAL GIANT SLALOM
Two Runs
1. Scott Connors, Derryfield 1:00.22; 2. Adam Bell, Profile 1:00.98; 3. Dylan Modzelewski, Lin-Wood 1:01.51; 4. Coen Mullins, Profile 1:02.40; 5. John Roth, Sunapee 1:02.88; 6. Logan Goldberg, Derryfield; 7. Logan Rusin, Newport; 8. John Small, Derryfield; 9. Wyatt Weeden, Lin-Wood; 10. Jake Oliviero, Derryfield.
TEAM SLALOM
1. Lin-Wood 371; 2. Profile 359; 3. Sunapee 358; 4. Derryfield 356; 5. Trinity 313; 6. Littleton 300; T7. Gorham 287; T7. Newport 287; 9. Moultonborough 261; 10. Inter-Lakes 165; 11. Woodsville 163.
INDIVIDUAL SLALOM
Two Runs
1. Dylan Modzelewski, Lin-Wood 57.59; 2. Adam Bell, Profile, 58.85; 3. John Roth, Sunapee 59.67; 4. Egan Towle, Inter-Lakes 59.79; 5. Kobe Toms, Profile 1:00.08; 6. Logan Goldberg, Derryfield; 7. Jake Oliviero, Derryfield; 8. Caleb Goldstein, Trinity; 9. Wyatt Weeden, Lin-Wood; 10. Aaron Bennett, Sunapee.
DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
SPARTAN GIRLS TAKE SEVENTH: In Gilford, the White Mountains girls ski team raced to seventh in giant slalom and seventh in slalom to finish seventh overall at the Division III girls alpine ski championships at Gunstock Mountain.
Katryna Dube led the Spartans in GS in 20th place. Senior Abigayle McCusker finished 26th, Savannah Stone 30th and Madison Savoy 35th.
McCusker grabbed 18th in slalom to pace WMR. Savoy took 24th, Dube 36th and Stone 38th.
“The team will miss Abigayle’s leadership and friendship next season,” WMR coach Amanda Garneau said. “Congratulations and thank you girls for an excellent season.”
Hopkinton topped runner-up Plymouth for the girls team title.
St. Thomas’ Aly Latsilnik was the individual GS champion while Kearsarge’s Maya Spiegel was the slalom winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.