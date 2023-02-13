Derryfield Unseats Profile At N.H. D-IV Boys Alpine Skiing Championships
Profile's Adam Bell competes in a high school ski meet at Cannon Mountain's Mittersil race venue in Franconia Notch on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

LINCOLN — Derryfield unseated Profile to claim the New Hampshire Division IV alpine skiing throne on Monday at Loon Mountain.

In a tight three-way race for the title, the Cougars finished with 735 points, edging runner-up Lin-Wood by five points and Profile (725).

