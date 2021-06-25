Despins, St. J Academy Recognized for Athletic Protocols

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy received national recognition this spring when the National Athletic Trainers’ Association awarded the school and trainer Chris Despins with its Safe Sports School Award.
The award recognizes secondary schools around the country that take the crucial steps to keep their athletes free from injuries. Last spring, Despins, with the support of former St. J Academy athletic director David McGinn, began the application process through the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA).
During the fall 2020 season, Despins worked with new Hilltoppers AD John Lenzini to update the school’s protocols on heat and cold policies, lightning safety, concussion care, and the emergency action plan, and submitted the completed application. In November, SJA was notified it had received First Team recognition, meaning the school met all criteria for the award.
“It is with great pleasure that we enclose a certificate of achievement in recognition of the superior efforts made by St. Johnsbury Academy to protect its young athletes,” stated a letter to Despins dated June 24 and signed by NATA president Tory Lindley and executive director David Saddler. “Your school is awarded the First Team designation because it accomplished all of the required and recommended actions.
“We are proud of the Safe Sports School award and its recipients. It is not an easy award for which to qualify and you can be deservedly proud,” they added. The award is bestowed for a three-year period, and expires in December 2023.
Presenting the banner to the school were Lenzini, Headmaster Sharon Howell, McGinn and Despins.
