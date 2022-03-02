BRISTOL — Mackenzie Kingsbury put on a show.
The Woodsville senior tied an NHIAA tournament record by hitting seven 3s and scored a game-high 25 points in a Division IV semifinal at Newfound High School on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, it was not enough.
Sarah Muir and Lilli Carlisle each had 20 points and Emma Smith added 11 to lead top-seeded, undefeated Concord Christian Academy to a 64-44 win.
Starting three eighth-graders, a freshman and a sophomore, the Lady Kingsmen (19-0) played with poise beyond their years to earn the program’s first-ever championship appearance.
They will face No. 3 Derryfield in the finals at Keene State University on Sunday.
Concord Christian entered the final four as the top offense in D-IV this season (61 points per game) and one of the stingiest defenses (21 points allowed on average).
The Lady Kingsmen lived up to their reputation on both ends.
They opened the game on a 9-0 run with four players scoring and led 20-9 after the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Capitol City standouts forced eight turnovers in the first frame and 25 for the game, using relentless defensive pressure to create transition offense.
“Their defense is smothering, they are just everywhere. It seemed like there were more than five of them out there,” said WHS head coach Tori Clough.
The Lady Kingsmen led by as many as 17 in the second quarter, but Woodsville refused to back down.
The fourth-seeded Engineers (17-4) responded with a 10-0 run fueled by two Kingsbury 3-pointers to pull within 28-21 with 3:06 to go in the first half.
The pattern repeated itself in the second quarter. Concord Christian once again built a double-digit lead (39-26) and Woodsville once again answered, this time with an 8-2 run to make it 41-34. Threes by Kingsbury and Eliza Wagstaff bookended that stretch.
According to Clough, her players never lost heart.
“They were very determined,” she said. “Going into the locker room down 12 at halftime, they were telling me ‘It’s just 12 points, that’s six layups, we can do this.’ They just stayed with it and worked hard throughout the whole game.”
She recalled that during Woodsville’s third-quarter comeback, “[The players] were the ones saying ‘We’ve got this.’ They never gave up and they clawed their way back to within seven. This is a great team I have here.”
The Lady Kingsmen closed the door with an 8-0 run, with four points by Emma Smith, to extend their lead to 49-34 with 5:51 to play. Carlisle scored 14 points in the second half and Muir had seven points in the fourth quarter as Concord Christian pulled away.
Emily Farr (eight points and five rebounds), Leah Krull (four points and five rebounds), Wagstaff (seven points), and Maddie Roy (five rebounds) also made big contributions on both ends of the floor for the Engineers, who had their win streak snapped at 11.
Late in the fourth quarter, Kingsbury splashed her seventh and final 3 with 1:35 remaining.
Those in attendance may not have realized it, but that bucket was historic. With that bucket, Kingsbury tied the NHIAA record for 3s in a single tournament game across all divisions.
“I’ve told Mackenzie all season long, ‘Shooter’s shoot, so just keep shooting kid.’ She did that tonight and kept us in the game,” Clough said.
Kingsbury equaled the previous high of seven, which was shared by three players: Tanya MacLeod of D-I Londonderry (1992), Julie Tardif of D-II Timberlane (1998), and Katie Wood of D-III White Mountains Regional (2013).
She was one better than the previous Division IV record of six threes in a tournament game, which was shared by five players, most recently Sage Smith of Colebrook.
NOTES: Woodsville was making its fifth straight semifinal appearance. The Engineers graduate four seniors Kinsbury, Farr, Krull and Roy. “They had a great season and they worked hard. They will be missed,” coach Clough said. … Woodsville’s only finals appearance was in 2020, it lost to Colebrook 47-36. … It was the beginning of a memorable two-day stretch for Clough, the Engineers’ first-year head coach and also a hoops referee in Vermont. She coached her first semifinal game on Wednesday and was scheduled to referee her first semifinal game at Barre Auditorium on Thursday.
W (17-4): Wagstaff 3-0-7, Farr 2-4-8, Kingsbury 9-0-25, Krull 2-0-4. Totals: 16-FG 4-8-FT 44.
C (19-0): Megan Muir 1-0-2, Sarah Muir 8-4-20, Kayden Rioux 1-0-3, Jordan Rioux 0-2-2, Emma Smith 4-2-11, Kate Smith 3-0-6, Lilli Carlisle 8-4-20. Totals: 25-FG 12-16-FT 64.
WHS 9 12 13 10 — 44
CC 20 13 10 21 — 64
3-Point FG: W 8 (Kingsbury 7, Wagstaff), C 2 (K. Rioux, E. Smith). Team Fouls: W 13, C 12.
No. 3 DERRYFIELD 47, No. 2 PITTSBURG-CANAAN 40: In Bristol, Elyse Ngenda was the difference for the Cougars.
The freshman forward stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points and 21 rebounds, leading Derryfield (19-2) to its ninth finals appearance and first sine 2010. The Cougars won their lone title in 1998.
Sophie Grondin had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Hannah Cote had nine points and eight rebounds, and Katie Loranger had six points and 12 rebounds to lead Pittsburg (17-3), which was seeking its first finals appearance.
The Yellow Jackets will graduate five seniors: Olivia N’Degwa, Melody Oakes, Abby Placey, Loranger and Grondin.
