LYNDONVILLE — Braylee Phelps hit a walkoff, two-run inside the park home run as Connecticut Valley North beat Lyndon 17-2 in the District IV 10U softball championship at Fisher Field in Lyndonville on Thursday.
Alexis Placey got the win in the circle for CVN, a team made up of Upper Valley players, which advances to the state tournament in Burlington, with their first game slated for 1 p.m. Saturday.
