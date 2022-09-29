Division II’s Last Unbeatens Square Off Friday Night
North Country’s Lonnie Wade competes in St. J Academy’s annual 7v7 football tournament and strongman competition at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, July 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

NEWPORT — It’s time to find out if the North Country football team is a contender or a pretender and a Friday night matchup with perennial powerhouse Bellows Falls will be a good measuring stick.

When the clock hits zero Friday night, one Division II squad will have suffered its first loss and the other will have a huge target on its back as the D-II favorite.

