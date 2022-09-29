Division II’s Last Unbeatens Square Off Friday Night

NEWPORT — It’s time to find out if the North Country football team is a contender or a pretender and a Friday night matchup with perennial powerhouse Bellows Falls will be a good measuring stick.
When the clock hits zero Friday night, one Division II squad will have suffered its first loss and the other will have a huge target on its back as the D-II favorite.
The two-time defending state champion Terriers roll into the Northeast Kingdom sporting a 4-0 record a 16-game win streak.
“Bellows Falls hasn’t changed much of anything in the last four or five decades,” North Country coach Lonnie Wade said. “I envy their program and coach Lockerby. They just reload and we know that we have our work cut out for us. We also know that there are some that are not giving us a chance in this game either.”
The Falcons are certainly on everyone’s radar across the Vermont high school football landscape. Wade says the attention throughout the state is nothing compared to the buzz that’s been brewing in Newport.
“The community is excited. The crowd last Friday was huge. We haven’t seen that in some time. I think there will be another big crowd this Friday.”
Still, skeptics may say the 4-0 record has come as a result of a schedule that has featured lesser teams that have combined for a 3-13 record.
Meanwhile, the Terriers’ opponents combined record is 7-9 but includes wins over top-six teams Brattleboro, Fair Haven and Mount Anthony.
The only shared opponent has been winless U-32 which both NC (35-13) and BF (43-7) handled easily.
Wade says the continuity and camaraderie of this year’s team has been a difference-maker.
“If your team is going to have success, you have to come together,” he said. “These guys support each other, they stand up for each other. We’ve had the message of ‘we-over-me’ right from the beginning.”
It’s going to take a total team effort to knock off a top-dog like Bellows Falls, which likes to complement a strong run game by mixing in play-action passes.
“They will use misdirection and other times just run it right down your throat,” Wade said. “We have to be able to withstand all of this and force them into doing things that they are not accustomed to doing. Defensively they are very aggressive and excellent tacklers. They do everything well. That’s why they haven’t lost in two years.”
Make no mistake though, North Country has an arsenal of weapons at its disposal as well, too. The Falcons are tied with fellow unbeaten and defending D-III champ Windsor for the statewide lead in total points scored through Week 4 (178).
Touchdown-machine Hayden Boivin has been a big part of that, living in the end zone the past three weeks on his way to contributing 1o TDs. Justin Young had a monster game in last week’s 54-0 rout of Milton, running for 112 yards and a pair of scores and Wyatt Descheneau is a constant threat through the aerial attack.
Mix in the likes of other Week 4 standouts Watson Laffoon, Tate Parker, Gabe Gardner and the Falcons are a dangerous team.
Regardless of the final score, if the game stays close, it will be a good implication that this may not be the last time these two teams meet this season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Veterans Field.
