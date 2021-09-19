Dolgin Wins Inaugural Kingdom Marathon

ISLAND POND — Elie Dolgin won the inaugural Northeast Kingdom Marathon on Saturday.
The 39-year-old Danville resident completed the 26.2-mile course in a time of 3 hours, 10 minutes and 47.7 seconds.
Leading by four minutes at the midpoint, Dolgin pulled away over the second half of the race and finished 15 minutes ahead of runner-up E.J. Murphy of Colchester (3:25:44.4).
It was a surprise outcome for Dolgin, who said it was his first marathon, and probably his first competitive race period.
“I didn’t expect to win,” he said.
Dolgin began running five years ago when his first child was born. He upped his training regimen during COVID-19 to compensate for pandemic inactivity, and decided a marathon would be a good way to celebrate a life milestone.
“I’m turning 40 next month, so [running a marathon] was one of those ‘Things to do before you turn 40’ kind of things,” he said.
Dolgin gave the first-year Northeast Kingdom Marathon rave reviews and hoped the event would continue to grow.
Now he faces a short recovery time. More of a cyclist, Dolgin is slated to ride in the 50-mile Peacham Fall Fondo on Sept. 25.
“I’m a little nervous about feeling the pain of a marathon and then doing a [50-mile] gravel ride next weekend,” he said, adding with a laugh, “My legs are killing me.”
WOMEN’S MARATHON
Sue Dodge, 61, of Williston was the top women’s finisher in a time of 3 hours, 50 minutes, and 24.4 seconds. She qualified for the 2022 Boston Marathon.
Dodge was nearly 30 minutes ahead of women’s runner-up Sara Stanley of Rowley, Mass. (4:19:04).
Forty-three runners started the marathon.
Other local entries include Matthew Millard of Walden (3:30:21), Rob Cary of Albany (3:38:44.2), Elizabeth Start of Lyndonville (4:44:43.1), and Joel Pierce of Danville (5:28:03.5).
HALF MARATHON
Chase Weaver, 26, of Burlington was the overall winner in the half-marathon.
Weaver ran the 13.1-mile course in a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes, 39 seconds and finished nearly nine minutes ahead of runner-up Dan Pontbriand, 33, of Lewiston, Maine (1:27:50.5).
Meanwhile, 33-year-old Ida Sargent of Craftsbury finished atop the women’s field.
Sargent, a U.S. Nordic Ski team member and two-time Olympian (2014 and 2018), cruised to a time of 1 hour, 30 minutes, 44 seconds.
Women’s runner-up Jazmyn Sylvester-Cross, 26, of Fairfield crossed the line just under eight minutes later in 1:38:18.
Ninety-five people took part in the half-marathon. Other local finishers include Scott MacHinist of Island Pond (1:38:09.6), Derek Roberts of Bethlehem, N.H., (1:49:40.2), Emily Richard of East Ryegate (1:49:55.7), Nicholas Monty of Newport (1:55:33.5), Melissa Wells of Island Pond (1:58:01.7), Bryan Miller of Island Pond (1:58:19), Alan McGrath of Sutton (2:01:37), Melissa Gardner of St. Johnsbury (2:02:16.5), Holly McCormack of Lisbon, N.H., (2:03:12.9), and Julie Lague of Derby Line (2:10:43).
For complete results visit 802timing.com.
