It’s wintertime, but softball season can’t come soon enough for Waterford’s Don Taylor.
Taylor was nominated to be an umpire for the Babe Ruth Softball World Series this July in Jensen Beach, Fla. In the first of the two-week event, tournaments will include 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U age brackets. The next week will include the younger kids in the 8U and 10U brackets, as well as a separate Cal Ripken 9-Year-Old World Series, and the Cal Ripken Major 10-11 World Series.
