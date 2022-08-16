Dr. John Eliot To Speak At LI Meet The Coaches Night

Dr. John Eliot, a Lyndon Institute alum, will speak at LI’s Meet the Coaches Night. (Contributed Photo)

LYNDON CENTER — Decorated university professor Dr. John Eliot will be returning to the Lyndon Institute campus to speak to student-athletes and parents at LI’s fall ‘Meet the Coaches’ night on Wednesday night at 6:30.

“I’m ecstatic that Dr. Eliot has agreed to speak to our community,” said Eric Berry, LI’s director of athletics. “He is a distinguished author and has excelled on the world stage of athletics.”

