Dr. John Eliot To Speak At LI Meet The Coaches Night

LYNDON CENTER — Decorated university professor Dr. John Eliot will be returning to the Lyndon Institute campus to speak to student-athletes and parents at LI’s fall ‘Meet the Coaches’ night on Wednesday night at 6:30.
“I’m ecstatic that Dr. Eliot has agreed to speak to our community,” said Eric Berry, LI’s director of athletics. “He is a distinguished author and has excelled on the world stage of athletics.”
Eliot, a 1989 LI alum, has worked with well-known athletes like George Foreman, Larry Bird, and Howie Long to name a few. Foreman said, “‘Doc’ (as he is known) delivers a knockout punch. If you want to consistently succeed, you need him on your team.” Larry Bird said about Eliot, “Simply put, John opens closed doors for you.”
“We are honored to have someone with Dr. Eliot’s experience and perspective returning home to LI to share his wisdom with us,” Lyndon head of school Dr. Brian Bloomfield said.
Eliot has taught at the UVA Darden School of Business, Rice, Stanford GSB and Texas A&M and specializes in enhancement of human performance. He graduated from Dartmouth College where he was a two-sport All-American and has authored two business bestsellers: Overachievement and Help the Helper. In his free time, he devotes himself to serving underprivileged children through the Vintage 9 Foundation, which he launched in partnership with the Major League Baseball Players and Alumni Associations.
“I’m thrilled to get to visit my old stomping grounds, where coaches Reinhardt and Emery helped instill in me values that have been instrumental in crafting a lifetime of working in professional sport,” Eliot said.
The event is open to all LI students, parents, alumni and friends.
(0) comments
