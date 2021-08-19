Dr. Katie Bouley Appointed NVU-Lyndon Faculty Athletics Representative

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon announced the appointment of Dr. Katie Bouley as its Faculty Athletics Representative. Bouley succeeds Dan Daley, who served as the Lyndon FAR for 11 years.
Dr. Bouley will serve as the liaison between the faculty and the athletic department. Among her duties:
• Help to ensure a quality student-athlete experience and promote student-athlete well-being.
• Serve as an independent advocate for student-athletes.
• Assist in the oversight of intercollegiate athletics at the campus and conference levels to assure that they are conducted in a manner designed to protect and enhance the physical, psychological, and educational well-being of student-athletes.
• Oversee the nominations of student-athletes for NCAA and North Atlantic Conference grant, scholarship, and recognition program.
• Help promote student-athlete success in the classroom, in athletics, and in the community by striking a balance among academic excellence, athletics competition, and social growth as they prepare for lifelong success.
Dr. Bouley earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass., in 2005. After graduation, she worked in the Microbiology Laboratory at Baystate Medical Center as a laboratory assistant and continued in this role for six years while pursuing graduate degrees.
Dr. Bouley continued her education at Springfield College (Mass.) where she earned a master’s degree in exercise physiology in 2008. She then earned a Ph.D. in exercise physiology in 2012.
In 2010, Dr. Bouley began teaching at NVU-Lyndon, then Lyndon State College. She has served as chair of Lyndon’s highly acclaimed Exercise Science Department since 2014. She also developed the Exercise Physiology Laboratory and continues to serve as the director of the laboratory space.
Outgoing NVU President Elaine C. Collins believes that Dr. Bouley will be a great addition to Hornet athletics. “Dr. Katie Bouley has distinguished herself as an outstanding educator, mentor, and advocate for our students here at Lyndon. She will be a terrific resource for our student-athletes and a highly effective liaison between our faculty and our athletic department.”
