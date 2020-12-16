Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2020 Boys All-Area Soccer Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 10th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Boys Soccer Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
St. Johnsbury senior forward Gardner Auchincloss earns the honor as our 2020 Boys Soccer Player of the Year. The fast, athletic striker played big in important games and helped lead St. J to the Division I semifinals.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2020 All-Area boys soccer selections.
Gardner Auchincloss
St. Johnsbury, Sr., F
Making a big leap his senior season, The Record’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year was key in St. J’s run to the Division I semifinals. Athletic and fast with a cannon for a shot, the D-I All-State pick, All-Metro first-team and Vermont Twin State all-star choice was creative with the ball and effective at getting his own shot. He finished with four goals and two assists in a short seven-game season. “Gardner is a competitor,” said his coach Stephen Levesque. “He had a remarkable ability to score big goals in important games against good teams.”
——
Josh Finkle
Littleton, Sr., GK
Big and athletic with all the tools, the three-year starter and Littleton captain was a backbone in net for the Crusaders, who made a run to the Division IV championship game. Named to the D-IV All-State first-team, the Granite State North All-Conference pick turned in five shutouts (29 for career) in the shortened regular season. “Josh came up big for us countless times this year,” said his coach Luke Driscoll. “He has been a rock in goal the last few years and will be very difficult to replace.”
——
Max Ritter
Profile, Sr., MF
The Granite State Conference North Player of the Year had a dazzling final campaign. Skilled and sturdy on the ball with a powerful boot, Ritter scored nine goals and added two assists in 12 games for Profile, which reached the Division IV semifinals. A marked man every game, the center midfielder was also named to the D-IV All-State first team. “He’s a great guy on and off the field,” said his coach Brent Detamore. “He’s excellent at set plays and has great skills and knowledge of the game.”
——
Corey Bemis
Woodsville, Sr., F
A gritty striker with great instinct, the senior captain and four-year varsity starter earned Division IV All-State first-team honors while snagging a spot on the Granite State North All-Conference team. Woodsville’s top scorer — eight goals and eight assists — Bemis was a strong finisher who read the game well. When the Engineers needed a play, Bemis was there to deliver. “Corey leads by example and is as tough as they come,” said his coach Matt Taylor. “He was a pleasure to coach and was a key component to our success.”
——
Tommy Zschau
St. Johnsbury, Sr., MF
Zschau, a tough and physical box-to-box midfielder, was a bedrock in the middle for the Hilltoppers, who went undefeated in the regular season and reached the Division I semifinals. Named to the D-I All-State team, Zschau was also an All-Metro first-team choice and earned a spot on the Vermont Twin State roster. “Tommy was often given the task of defending the opposing team’s top midfield treat while also getting forward and contributing on the offensive end,” said his coach Stephen Levesque. “Although he didn’t fill up the stat sheet, he did the little things right and was the glue that held our team together.”
——
Caleb Svayg
Lake Region, Sr., D
Fast and relentless, the All-Capital first-team center back was an impact player, improving as the season went on for the Rangers. Winless in the regular season, No. 15-seeded Lake Region went on an improbable run to the Division II semifinals, upsetting No. 2 Stowe in the first round and No. 7 U-32 in the quarterfinals with a pair of 1-0 triumphs. “Caleb consistently was asked to mark some of the most dangerous attacking players in the state and was a constant frustration,” said his coach Malcolm Cheney. “His speed and recovery pace kept scoring opportunities at a minimum later in the season and was instrumental in our postseason run.”
——
Carson Rancourt
Colebrook, Sr., D
Tough, hard-working and athletic, Colebrook’s top talent earned spots on the Division IV All-State first team and the Granite State Conference North squad. The only northern D-IV squad to upend Littleton in the regular season, the Mohawks’ season was cut short in the quarterfinals because of COVID. Nonetheless, Rancourt starred at sweeper for the Tribe. “He is good in the air and uses his body very well and makes tons of plays,” said his coach Ryan Call. “The best defender I saw this season.”
——
Cayde Micknack
North Country, Jr., D
A standout center back, Micknack was a tireless defender and a vocal leader for the Division I Falcons. Strong and athletic, he earned a spot on the All-Capital first team. “He played every minute of every game we played,” said North Country coach Brad Urie. “He also was very involved with all our direct and indirect kicks either by taking them or as a target player. He played with energy, never got tired and rarely got beat.”
——
Landon Bromley
Littleton, Sr., D/MF
A calm, steady presence on the backline, the senior captain was versatile enough to shift into midfield when needed. A Granite State North and D-IV All-State first-team selection for the second straight season, Bromley was key in helping Littleton advance to the Division IV state final. “A great leader and everything you could ask for in a student-athlete,” said his coach Luke Driscoll. “A player who always gives everything he has to help the team any way possible. He goes unnoticed at times because of the position he plays, but he is vital to our team’s success.”
——
Brody LaBounty
White Mountains, Jr., D
The athletic and versatile junior standout split time between center midfield and center back before becoming the Spartans’ defensive anchor. The Division III All-State second-team selection and team captain was a natural defender, well-skilled with great vision, his coach Andy Cliche said. “He would oftentimes make a run forward and then be the first player back to defend. A great leader, admired by his peers and opponents.”
——
Matt Abbott
North Country, Sr., MF
A standout defensive midfielder, Abbott earned All-Capital first-team honors as a staple in the center of the pitch for North Country. “Matt is a great leader who is willing to do whatever is needed to help his team win,” said his coach Brad Urie. “He works harder than anybody during the games and practice. He is always in great position and never gives up. He was always tasked with marking the other team’s best player and never let me down.”
——
Ethan Shopland
Hazen, Sr., GK
The athletic, 6-foot-1-inch goaltender was a star as the final line of defense for the Division III Wildcats. An All-Mountain first-team selection, the versatile and vocal leader helped keep Hazen in games during the shortened season. “He stops shots that shouldn’t be stopped,” said his coach Talan Bryant. “He was just a really good soccer player. He could have been the starting halfback on the team, but he just owned the goalkeeper position.”
