Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2021 All-Area Baseball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 10th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Boys Baseball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
White Mountains junior right-hander Tyler Hicks earned the honor as our 2021 Baseball Player of the Year. Committed to play at University of Maine, Hicks allowed just two hits and one earned run while batting .395 with 26 RBI for the semifinalist Spartans.
TYLER HICKS
White Mountains, Jr., P/SS
The Record’s Baseball Player of the Year was nearly unhittable on the rubber. The hard-throwing right-hander (88 mph fastball) allowed just two hits and one earned run all season (0.36 ERA, .025 batting average against) while striking out 54 batters (2.19 Ks per inning) and combining with his teammates on three no-hitters in 24⅔ innings. A standout shortstop, the Division III All-State first-teamer batted .395 with eight doubles and 26 RBI while leading the Spartans to a 14-3 mark and a run to the Division III semifinals.
JACK YOUNG
North Country, Sr., CF
A premier center fielder who played errorless ball this spring, Young batted .448 with a home run, two triples and 13 RBI while landing on the All-Capital first team. “During the last game of the season, his first at-bat he was hit by a pitch in his hand (later to find out, a clear fracture of one of his metacarpals). Jack finished the game with two perfect bunts, not being able to swing the bat,” NC coach Jay Gonyaw said.
EVAN DENNIS
Blue Mountain, Soph., P/SS
The All-Mountain first-team selection had a monster season in leading the Bucks to the Division IV championship game. The right-hander fanned 73 batters and had a 2.69 ERA in 41.2 innings. At the dish, he hit .547 with three home runs, eight doubles, four triples and 22 RBI. His home run at Centennial field in the title game was the first home run by a high schooler at Centennial since the field has been revamped. “He is a strong competitor at the plate and in the field. He hits the ball with extreme power and embraces the mental and physical talent to dominate on the mound,” BM coach Scott Blood said.
TREVOR LUSSIER
Lyndon, Jr., C
A big bat in the heart of the lineup and a reliable backstop behind the plate, the All-Capital first-team choice was key for the Vikings, who snagged the No. 4 seed in a competitive Division II. He batted .400 with a home run, six doubles and 17 RBI. Lussier also had two doubles off U-32 starter Owen Kellington, who was drafted in the fourth-round of the June MLB amateur draft — the lone Viking to get a hit off the Raider ace. “Trevor’s power and ability to hit the ball hard against any pitchers we faced made him a very hard out to get,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said.
JOSH FINKLE
Littleton, Sr., P
A workhorse on the mound and a versatile defensive piece off of it, the Division IV All-State first-team and Granite State North pick helped lead Littleton to the state championship game. The Crusader ace also played catcher, first base, third and outfield. On the mound, the right-hander went 8-3 with a 2.56 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 60 innings. He also batted .304 with a team-high 19 RBI. “He was our leader every day. We don’t make it to the championship game without Josh. It’s that simple,” LHS coach AJ Bray said.
LYLE ROONEY
Hazen, Soph., P
A gamer with talent to back it up, Rooney was named Mountain League Co-Player of the Year in his first season of high school ball. The hard-throwing right-hander went 8-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 51.2 innings. He fanned 89 batters and had a .168 batting average against in helping guide the Cats to the Division III semifinals. “Lyle is the kid every coach wants, he is always looking to pitch and the ultimate competitor that you have to pry the ball out of his hand,” HU coach Spencer Howard said.
DYLAN MILLER
Lyndon, Jr., 3B
The table-setter for a potent Lyndon lineup, Miller’s speed and ability to make contact proved critical for the Vikings, who put together a 10-3-1 record in the regular season and earned the four seed in a tough Division II. The All-Capital first-team pick batted .417 with six doubles, 14 RBI and only three strikeouts. “Dylan was our leadoff batter that seemed to set the tone for us all year,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said.
TYLER HOLM
St. Johnsbury, Soph., SS
Switching early in the season from second base to shortstop, Holm turned into an All-Metro second-team shortstop. The Hilltopper also batted .346 with six RBI, five runs, four steals and three doubles. “Tyler is aggressive at the plate and on the bases. He generates plus bat speed,” SJ coach John Lenzini said. “Defensively, he has good range and a strong arm.”
KARTER DEMING
White Mountains, Soph., P/SS
A breakout player for White Mountains, the Division III All-State second-team selection played a key role for the 14-3 Spartans, who reached the state tournament semifinals. The right-hander finished with a 2.03 ERA over 26 ⅔ innings, allowing just 12 hits and six earned runs. He averaged 1.43 Ks per innings and limited foes to a .136 batting average against. Splitting time at shortstop, Deming batted .384 with a pair of homers and 19 RBI.
SHANE STEVENS
Lake Region, Soph., OF/P/3B
A versatile piece in the Rangers’ nine, Stevens played outfield, third base and even picked up a win on the bump. The All-Capital first-team choice also shined at the plate. He hit a team-leading .509 with seven doubles, a pair of triples, a home run, 14 RBI and five stolen bases. “Shane never let his failures get him down he just continued to focus and learn from those mistakes. He’s a joy to have on our team,” said LR coach Shawn Perron.
TYLER RIVARD
Hazen, Soph., SS
A major presence in the middle of the lineup, the All-Mountain first-team selection batted .481 with a .563 on-base percentage for the Wildcats, who nearly picked off top-seeded Thetford in the Division III semifinals. Rivard had seven doubles and 20 RBI, but also had 15 steals and scored 22 runs. “Tyler is the leader offensively that you want. Calm, cool and collected battling every pitch,” HU coach Spencer Howard said.
BRYCE GUNN
North Country, Sr., OF/P
A senior captain and an All-Capital first-team choice, Gunn was the team’s top pitcher while also starring in center field — playing error-free ball to boot. He batted .456 with a home run, a pair of triples and 14 RBI for the Falcons, who grabbed the No. 9 seed in the Division II playoffs. “A model student-athlete,” North Country coach Jay Gonyaw said.
