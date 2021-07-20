Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2021 All-Area Softball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 10th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Softball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
Lyndon senior ace Kelleigh Simpson earned the honor as our 2021 Softball Player of the Year. Committed to play at St. Michael’s College, Simpson won 10 games with a 1.16 ERA and 116 strikeouts in leading Lyndon to the Division II championship.
KELLEIGH SIMPSON
Lyndon, Sr., P
A force in the circle, the star pitcher powered the Vikings to the Division II state title while reeling in all of the individual awards: The Record’s Player of the Year, Gatorade Vermont softball POY and Capital Division POY. She went 10-1 with 116 strikeouts and a 1.16 ERA in 72⅓ innings, including throwing the school’s first perfect game among her three no-hitters. The St. Michael’s College-bound right-hander also hit .444 with four doubles, four triples and 25 RBI. “Kelleigh made everyone around her better,” LI coach Chris Carr said.
EMILY PREST
Woodsville, Sr., 3B
The New Hampshire Division IV Co-Player of the Year and the Granite State North POY, the power-hitting Prest had a monster senior season. She batted .500 (.561 OBP) with six home runs, 13 doubles, 37 RBI and a 1.000 slugging percentage. Prest also stole 23 bags and scored 43 runs for the Engineers, who brought home the program’s first title since 2013. “Defensively she shut down other teams bunting against us, she made one error all season,” WHS coach Dana Huntington said.
KOREY CHAMPNEY
North Country, Sr., 3B
One of the Northeast Kingdom’s premier athletes, the star hockey player was also prolific on the diamond. An All-Metro first-team choice, Champney commanded the hot corner and powered the offense in leading NC to the Division I quarterfinals. She finished with a .558 batting average to go along with two home runs, seven doubles and 16 RBI. “An absolute threat offensively, and carried the team all year with consistent play both offensively and defensively,” Falcons coach Travis Bingham said.
CARLIE BELIVEAU
Danville, Sr., 2B
Consistent and aggressive out of the leadoff spot, the senior captain was a spark plug for a potent Danville lineup. She batted .420 with 33 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. She also added 18 RBI for Danville, which ended the season on a 14-game win streak, capped by a rout of Proctor to claim the Division IV championship. “A great kid and the leader of our team,” Danville coach Paul Remick said. “When things didn’t go our way, she picked the team up.”
DELANEY RANKIN
St. Johnsbury, Jr., P
An all-around softball standout, Rankin earned All-Metro second-team honors for the Hilltoppers, who won 11 games and nearly reached the D-I semifinals. The hard-throwing hurler posted a 7-3 record with a 3.68 ERA and a .909 fielding percentage. She was a tough out at the plate as well, with a .394 batting average, five HR and 21 RBI. She also scored 19 runs and stole 10 bases. “Delaney has a great passion and understanding of the game,” St. J coach Jeremy Roberts said.
HAILEY POTHIER
North Country, Sr., C
A sound, strong-armed defensive backstop, Pothier could also pound the softball at the plate. The All-Metro honorable mention selection helped the Falcons reach the Division I quarterfinals while batting .407 out of the leadoff spot. Pothier also hit four home runs, one coming in North Country’s first-round upset of Brattleboro. She also added two triples and three doubles. “Hailey is excellent behind the plate with a strong arm,” Falcons coach Travis Bingham said.
ISABELLE PRIEST
Lyndon, Jr., CF
Priest’s speed and overall play was crucial to the Vikings’ stellar 15-1 record and their run to the Division II crown. Named a Capital Division first-team center fielder, the stalwart defender also wreaked havoc from the leadoff spot. She batted .472 with a .574 on-base percentage while tallying 17 RBI, 27 runs, 12 stolen bases and 13 walks. “Our leadoff hitter with constant contact, and speedy on the bases,” LI coach Chris Carr said. “She covered a lot of ground in the outfield too.”
ADRIANA LEMEIUX
St. Johnsbury, Jr., C
The sweet-swinging catcher turned in a rock-solid season, landing on the All-Metro second team while helping guide the Hilltoppers to 11 wins and the No. 6 seed in the Division I tournament. A powerful bat, Lemieux batted .384 with four home runs, six doubles and 15 RBI. She also crossed home 21 times, had nine steals, and added a .882 fielding percentage behind the plate. “Adriana consistently performs at the highest level,” said St. J coach Jeremy Roberts.
PAIGE HALE
Danville, CF, Sr.
A trusted center fielder, Hale also had pop in her bat as the team’s No. 2 hitter. The hard-hitting senior captain batted .480 with four home runs, two triples and 26 RBI. She also scored 29 runs for Danville, which after a season-opening loss, reeled off 14 straight wins en route to the Division IV championship. In the game with Proctor, Hale started an 8-2-1 double play that helped seal the crown. “She was a helluva outfielder,” DHS coach Paul Remick said. “A leader. She worked hard.”
MACKENZIE KINGSBURY
Woodsville, Jr., P/SS
Dominant on the mound and at-bat, Kingsbury starred on the diamond during the Engineers’ Division IV championship season. In the circle, the Granite State North and All-State second-team pick went 17-1 with 155 strikeouts and 1.20 ERA in 81 innings pitched. As the cleanup hitter, she batted .627 (.695 OBP) with two home runs, 11 doubles, three triples and a whopping 43 RBI. “She was outstanding; she hit for power and average,” WHS coach Dana Huntington said.
TAYLOR FARNSWORTH
St. Johnsbury, Jr., 2B
A gamer, with speed, power and a good glove on the right side of the infield, Farnsworth scored All-Metro first-team honors. She batted .362 with a pair of home runs, four doubles and 10 RBI while turning in a .886 fielding percentage for the Hilltoppers, who won 10 games and reached the Division I quarterfinals. She also added 22 runs and 11 steals. “Taylor’s perseverance led to another strong season,” coach Jeremy Roberts said.
ZOE CROCKER
Danville, Jr., SS
A high-energy player and a stalwart shortstop, Crocker had a big junior campaign for Danville, which ran off 14 straight wins before rolling past Proctor to win the Division IV title. Crocker batted .380 and belted two grand slams among her three home runs. She also contributed a team-leading 31 RBI and 24 runs in the heart of the lineup while leading in defensive assists. “She had a heckuva year,” DHS coach Paul Remick said. “She worked her butt off; a real good hitter. She gives it her all on every play.”
