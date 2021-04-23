Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2021 Boys All-Area Basketball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 11th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Boys Basketball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.

We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.

Hazen senior guard Isaiah Baker earns the honor as our 2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 22.6 points per game and became the first Wildcat player to eclipse 200 career 3-pointers.

Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2021 All-Area boys basketball selections.

Isaiah Baker scores 27 and reaches the 1,000 point mark during Hazen Union's win over BFA- Fairax in Hardwick on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

ISAIAH BAKER

Hazen, Sr., G

The Record’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year was a talented scorer and lockdown defender for Hazen, which earned the No. 2 seed in the Division III tournament. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound guard earned Mountain POY and VBCA senior all-star honors while averaging 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.3 steals. He finished his prolific career with 1,474 points and 224 career 3-pointers — the first HU player to crack the 200 mark.

Littleton point guard Parker Paradice drives past a Colebrook defender the Crusaders' 69-57 win in a Division IV tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

PARKER PARADICE

Littleton, Sr., G

The athletic point guard, named the Granite State North player of the year, averaged 11.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game for Littleton, which finished the regular season undefeated. A Division IV All-State first-team pick, Paradice was also the Crusaders’ top defender and brought a top-notch work ethic. “A tough kid, hard-worker. Our engine,” Littleton coach Trevor Howard said.

White Mountains' Avery Hazelton reacts after making a bucket during the Spartans' 59-51 win at Woodsville on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Hazelton had 25 points and 24 rebounds for the Spartans, who rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn their fifth straight win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

AVERY HAZELTON

White Mountains, Jr., F

The 6-foot-9 center made a big leap his junior season, becoming one of the top big men around. He was hard to stop in the paint with soft hands and improved footwork, and finished the season with a double-double average (16 points, 11 rebounds). Named to the Division III All-State second team, he had 25 points and 24 rebounds in a win over D-IV champ Woodsville and went 13-for-14 from the floor in a win over Colebrook.

Elijah Flocke (42) reacts after drawing an and-one with teammate Cam Davidson during Woodsville's 84-48 rout of visiting Colebrook in a New Hampshire Division IV clash on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Flocke tallied a game-high 23 points in the season opener for both teams. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ELIJAH FLOCKE

Woodsville, Jr., F

Hard-nosed and relentless on both ends, the Granite State North selection was a spark plug for the Engineers, who toppled Portsmouth Christian in the Division IV state championship to end the program’s 44-year title drought. Doing work on the glass and scoring at the rim, Flocke filled the stat sheet (15 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 4.0 apg) and was a Division IV All-State first-team selection.

Austin Giroux celebrates with coach John Gunn after top-seeded North Country rallied past No. 8 U-32 for a 49-39 win in a Division II quarterfinal on Monday, March 22, 2021. The Falcons advance to their second straight final four, hosting Fair Haven on Thursday night. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

AUSTIN GIROUX

North Country, Jr., G/F

A do-it-all player, Giroux elevated his game down the stretch as North Country made a run to its first state basketball title game. Usually guarding the other team’s top perimeter threat, the long and lean Giroux could also score from all three levels. The VBCA “Dream Dozen” (outstanding underclassman) and All-Lake honorable mention pick averaged 8.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocks while shooting 56% from the field and 45% from deep.

St. J forward Fritz Hauser blocks a shot during a Division I playoff game against Burlington at Alumni memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

FRITZ HAUSER

St. Johnsbury, Jr., F

Transferring in from Randolph, the 6-foot-7 Hilltopper had little time to adjust to Division I hoops. The sturdy forward, however, averaged a team-leading 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for St. J, which closed the regular season with five straight wins and the No. 4 seed. A solid rim defender with the ability to get to the bucket and hit shots, Hauser was picked to the All-Metro second team.

Woodsville's Cam Tenney-Burt scores at the rim between White Mountains' Tyler Hicks, right, and Brody LaBounty during the Spartans' 59-51 win on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

CAM TENNEY-BURT

Woodsville, Jr., F

One of the premier scorers in Division IV, the long and talented Tenney-Burt averaged 21 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in helping Woodsville end a 44-year title drought with a state finals win over Portsmouth Christian. A prolific shooter from mid-range and distance, the Engineer was an All-State second-team choice and a Granite State North pick.

Josh Finkle, center, Stephen Lucas, coach Trevor Howard and Mike Hampson (11) reacts to Parker Paradice's leaning 25-foot, buzzer-beating 3 to end the first quarter during undefeated Littleton's 69-57 win over visiting Colebrook in a Division IV tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

JOSH FINKLE

Littleton, Sr., F

The big man was a workhorse in the paint for the Crusaders, who finished the regular season undefeated. A Granite State North pick and Division IV All-State second-team selection, the senior captain averaged 14.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. “Our energy guy,” Littleton coach Trevor Howard said. “Fearless. A strong kid. And he developed his range this season.”

Corbin Brueck reacts after his and-one during top-seeded North Country's 63-60 win over No. 5 Fair Haven in a Division II semifinal in Newport on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Falcons advance to their first state title game, meeting No. 2 Montpelier on Saturday at Barre Auditorium. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

CORBIN BRUECK

North Country, Sr., G

Steady and crafty, Brueck was the go-to scorer for the Falcons during their historic 2021 season. Typically drawing the opponent’s top defensive player, he averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game (shooting 54% from the floor) while guiding NC to its first trip to a boys hoops state final. He was rewarded with spots on the All-Lake first team and the VBCA senior all-star squad.

White Mountains' Tyler Hicks slices through the Littleton defense durign the Spartans' 53-37 loss on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Hicks finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TYLER HICKS

White Mountains, Jr., F

A star baseball player, the physical and skilled junior also stood out on the hardwood. Guarding the opponent’s best player nightly, Hicks could hit the three, score at the rim, bang down low, or find the open man while averaging 11 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The Division III All-State honorable mention had a 17-point, 16-rebound night against Littleton and a 10-assist performance against Colebrook.

Collin Punderson reacts during No. 8 Blue Mountain's 34-27 upset of No. 1 Danville in a Division IV quarterfinal on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The Bucks advance to their first final four since 2008. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

COLLIN PUNDERSON

Blue Mountain, Sr., F

The big man delivered for the Bucks this winter, helping Blue Mountain earn its first trip to the Division IV semifinals since 2008 after an upset win over top-seeded Danville. Playing with energy, hustle and a soft touch in the paint, the VBCA senior all-star averaged 10 points and 7.0 rebounds a game while also delivering a 26-point performance in the playoffs.

Danville's Ethan Gould, right, reacts to Caleb Nelson (11) drawing a foul off an offensive rebound durng the Indians' 59-47 win over visting Northfield in a Vermont high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Brigham had a game-high 15 points while Gould chipped in 11. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

ETHAN GOULD

Danville, Sr., G

A spark plug with a high motor, Gould averaged a team-leading 13 points per game for Danville, which finished the regular season unbeaten and snagged the top seed in the Division IV tournament. A good shooter from distance with a willingness to attack the basket, the senior guard was named to the All-Mountain first team and was a VBCA senior all-star.

