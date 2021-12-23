Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2021 Boys All-Area Soccer Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 11th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Boys Soccer Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
St. Johnsbury senior defender Murphy Young earns the honor as our 2021 Boys Soccer Player of the Year. The all-everything center back anchoring the Hilltopper defense, Young also contributed a goal and six assists up front.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2021 All-Area boys soccer selections.
MURPHY YOUNG
St. Johnsbury, Sr., D
A three-year starter, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior blossomed into an all-everything defender in his final campaign, including earning the nod as The Record Boys Soccer Player of the Year. A rock at center back for the Hilltoppers, Young combined athleticism, quickness and intelligence to help lead St. J through the rigors of a Metro slate. The All-Metro first-teamer, Division I All-State selection and Twin State pick, Murphy also finished with a goal and six assists. “He’s everything you want in a defender. He did a lot for us,” SJ coach Stephen Levesque said.
——
NICK MATTEIS
Lyndon, Sr., GK
One of the most athletic players in the area, Matteis shined in net for the Division II Vikings. A captain and strong communicator, Matteis averaged over 20 saves a game while helping keep LI competitive this fall. Brave in the box, Matteis earned nods for the Division II All-State team and the All-Capital first team. “Nick’s athleticism and physicality allowed him — like any really dominant keeper — to “own the box,” Vikings coach Dick McCarthy said.
——
CAYDE MICKNAK
North Country, Sr., D
Playing every minute this season, the big, strong center back was the anchor of the Falcons’ backline. Named to the Division I All-State team and the All-Capital first team, the two-year captain led North Country to 10 wins and the No. 7 seed in the D-I tournament. He also contributed a goal and four assists. “His ability to play with both speed and power as a central defender is what makes him special,” NC coach Brad Urie said. “He can run someone down that has separated from the defense and he can play through the ball with force. He is dominant both on the ground and in the air. He would be an asset to any team he was on.”
——
SAMMY SARKIS
Woodsville, Sr., MF
A box-to-box midfielder, Sarkis was a steady presence on both ends of the field for the Engineers, who earned 13 wins in the regular season and made a run to the Division IV championship game. A team captain, Sarkis finished with 13 goals and 13 assists while landing on the D-IV All-State first team and the Granite State North All-Conference squad. “He’s aggressive, physical and had great first-step speed,” Woodsville coach Matt Taylor said.
——
LIAM LAIDLAW
St. Johnsbury, Sr., GK/F
A fast, physical offensive talent up front for St. J (one goal, four assists), Laidlaw was also a versatile piece for the Hilltoppers during a tough Metro slate. An All-Metro second-team pick who also earned a berth on the Twin State team, the senior switched to goaltender late in the season and thrived. “He blossomed in goal and was the reason we turned things around,” SJ coach Stephen Levesque said. “He’s a super hard worker, wants to improve, really competitive and loves the game.”
——
IAN APPLEGATE
North Country, Sr., F
Fast, skilled and versatile, the senior leader turned in a six goals and 10 assists while pacing North Country to a 10-win season and the No. 7 seed in Division I. Playing with great pace and possessing a high soccer IQ, Applegate was named to the All-Capital first team. “He has the ability to play anywhere on the field and sacrificed his own offensive game to lead our team this past year,” NC coach Brad Urie said. “He is one of the most creative wing players that I have ever coached. Ian would definitely be an asset on any team.”
——
JACK PRICE
Profile, Sr., D
A talented sweeper and one of the premier defenders in the area, the senior captain earned spots on the Division IV All-State first team and the Granite State North All-Conference list. Price helped the Patriots to nine wins in the regular season and make a run to the final four as the No. 9 seed in the tournament. “He was the foundation of our defense,” Patriots coach Brent Detamore said. “Besides his size and speed in the back, he was dominant in the box during set plays on both offense and defense.”
——
DYLAN COLBY
Lisbon, Sr., F
Fast and skilled, the senior captain had a huge offensive season for the Panthers. Colby delivered 33 goals and seven assists while landing on the Division IV All-State second team and the Granite State North All-Conference squad. “He got stronger and was able to make plays in traffic,” Lisbon coach Les Poore said. “Instead of being a facilitator, he was the finisher. He carried us offensively and made us a competitive team. A great student-athlete. He busts his butt and it paid off for him. He had a special season.”
——
BRODY LaBOUNTY
White Mountains, Sr., MF
Playing defense (center back), midfield and striker, the two-year captain with great skill and vision was a valuable cog for the Spartans. With a team-leading nine goals, he also earned a Division III All-State honorable mention as a defender. “Any place that we needed him, he could play,” WM coach Andrew Cliche said. “Brody is a strong, intense and passionate player who is a great leader. He is one of the few players that can change the flow of a game single-handedly.”
——
REED KEHLER
Hazen, Sr., F
A standout striker, the senior captain was even better at setting up his teammates. Named to the Division III All-State team and the All-Capital first team, Kehler finished with eight goals, including a hat trick in the Cats’ first-round playoff win over Leland and Gray. “His assists were countless, though,” said HU coach Allison Paradee. “As captain, he is a natural leader and supports his team both on and off the field; but opening up opportunities for other players to be successful is one of his strongest assets. He can be placed anywhere on the field and helps his teammates around him play better. His footwork, ability to see the game and accuracy are three of his other aptitudes on the field.”
——
CAM TENNEY-BURT
Woodsville, Sr., F
The talented striker took on a new role in helping set up his teammates this fall and it paid dividends. The Division IV All-State first-team pick and Granite State North All-Conference choice helped guide the Engineers to 13 regular-season wins and a berth in the D-IV state final. A team captain, Tenney-Burt finished with 27 goals and 17 assists while surpassing the 100-point milestone. “It was fun watching his growth as a player,” WHS coach Matt Taylor said. “As a goal-scorer, became an unselfish player in helping set his teammates up for success.”
——
TUCKER CHAPMAN
St. Johnsbury, Sr., MF
Playing with constant composure, the talented, technical, box-to-box midfielder delivered four goals and three assists playing against the state’s best talent in the Metro Division. A team captain, Chapman was an All-Metro honorable mention pick and an alternate for the Vermont Twin State squad. “Most of our offense went through him as he was able to break down opposing defenses with his penetrating passing and ability to beat players 1 v 1,” St. J coach Stephen Levesque said.
