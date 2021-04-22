Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2021 Girls All-Area Basketball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 11th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Girls Basketball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
Lake Region senior guard Tia-Marie Martinez earns the honor as our 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 18.8 points per game while leading the Rangers to an undefeated season and the Division III state title.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2021 All-Area girls basketball selections.
TIA-MARIE MARTINEZ
Lake Region, Sr., G
The Record’s Girls Basketball Player of the Year was a force for the Rangers, who ran the table en route to a Division III state title. A leader with a great hoops IQ and a full offensive skillset, the 5-foot-4 Martinez averaged 18.8 points per game while crossing the 1,000-point mark. Headed to play at Division II American International next season, Martinez was named Capital Division POY, a VBCA senior all-star and was a Burlington Free Press All-State pick.
SAGE SMITH
Colebrook, Sr., G
A talented, relentless playmaking guard and tenacious defender, Smith was named D-IV Player of the Year for a second straight season, first-team All-State for a third consecutive year and landed a spot on the D-IV All-Defensive squad. A finalist for The Record POY honor, Smith averaged 23.0 points, 5.6 steals, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Smith leaves as the school’s all-time girls leading scorer at 1,601 points.
OLIVIA SARKIS
Woodsville, Sr. F
Producing consistent double-doubles, the senior forward was a force in the paint for the Engineers, who went undefeated in the regular season and reached the Division IV final four. A team captain, Sarkis averaged 12.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while earning D-IV first-team All-State honors and landing on the All-Defensive team. A great motivator, she worked hard to make herself and teammates better, her coach Steve Colby said.
ROBIN NELSON
Lake Region, Sr., F
A lockdown defender who was a force on the glass, the All-Capital first-team choice averaged 8.8 points per game in helping Lake Region to an unbeaten run to the Division III crown. Known for providing key baskets, she was also a VBCA senior all-star and a BFP All-State pick. “Her contribution to our team game by game was every bit as valuable as Tia [Martinez],” said coach Joe Houston.
CORA NADEAU
North Country, Soph., G
The Falcons’ point guard, tenacious and talented, Nadeau averaged 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals while helping guide the North Country girls to their first state basketball title. With a smooth stroke from distance, the sophomore was a VBCA D-I/II Dream Dozen (Outstanding Underclassman) choice. “Beyond the averages, Cora is our emotional leader,” coach Sarah Roy said. “With every fist pump at the success of her teammates, she lifts our team.”
SAMANTHA HOWE
Colebrook, Sr., F
Howe, a skilled, athletic and relentless forward, was named to the All-State and Granite State North first teams for the second straight winter. She averaged 17.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.7 assists while shooting 80.3% from the foul line and 41.5% from 3. Howe exits Colebrook as the program’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,558 points and the all-time leading rebounder (987).
SAKOYA SWEENEY
Lake Region, Soph., G
A talented offensive playmaker who scores at all three levels, Sweeney was an All-Capital first-team selection while helping guide Lake Region to the Division III state championship and an unbeaten season. Athletic and confident, Sweeney averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game while landing a spot on the VBCA “Dream Dozen” as a top D-III/IV underclassman.
RIANN FORTIN
North Country, Sr., F
Tenacious and aggressive on both ends, Fortin shot 50% from the floor while averaging 15.7 points, 8.3 boards and 2.8 steals per game. A workhorse in the paint as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, the All-Lake first-team pick and VBCA senior all-star helped guide North Country to its first basketball crown — a D-II title over No. 1 Fair Haven. “She was difficult for teams to defend. She has an excellent skill set and outstanding drive to improve constantly,” her coach Sarah Roy said.
COLLEEN FLINN
Danville, Jr., F
Developing into a prolific defensive presence in the paint this winter, Flinn was a force in helping Danville reach the Division IV title game. A Mountain League first-team pick and selected to the VBCA “Dream Dozen” (outstanding underclassman), Flinn led the team in rebounds (7.9), assists (2.3) and blocks (2.9) while averaging 9.3 points per game. “Colleen really came into her own as a complete player this year,” said her coach Nick DeCaro.
KADIENNE WHITCOMB
Lyndon, Jr., G
One of the finest deep-ball shooters around, the junior guard was an offensive catalyst for the Vikings. Contributing all over the court, the All-Capital first-teamer and VBCA “Dream Dozen” (outstanding underclassman) pick averaged 9.0 points, 5.3 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game. “She has tremendous pride and plays extremely hard all the time. She is an unselfish player who has unlimited range,” her coach Eric Berry said.
HANNAH BROWN
Littleton, Sr., G/F
A versatile and steady leader, the team captain averaged 8.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.4 steals and 5.0 assists per game to lead the Crusaders to the state tournament quarterfinals. Relentless on both ends, Brown was a Division IV All-State honorable mention selection. “She is a well-rounded player, a great leader and someone her teammates had the utmost respect for,” her coach Dale Prior said.
MCKENNA MARSH
North Country, Sr., G
Contributing as a point guard, shooting guard and in the post, the versatile All-Lake first-teamer averaged 13.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Tough as nails with strong shooting ability, the VBCA senior all-star was key in helping North Country claim its first state title — a D-II championship win over No. 1 Fair Haven. “Her shooting and defensive abilities, along with her versatility, were key factors in our success,” her coach Sarah Roy said.
