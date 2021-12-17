Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2021 Girls All-Area Soccer Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 11th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Girls Soccer Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
Profile senior forward Madison McLaren earns the honor as our 2021 Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She scored 27 goals and added 17 assists in leading Profile to the program’s second-ever final four.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2021 All-Area girls soccer selections.
MADISON MCLAREN
Profile, Sr., F
A gifted left-footed striker, the talented senior captain earned The Record’s nod for Player of the Year while landing on the Division IV All-State first team and the Granite State North list. Finishing as Profile’s career leading scorer (83 goals, 48 assists), McLaren finished the year with 27 goals and 17 assists while guiding the Patriots to their second-ever final four. “She exemplifies what a leader is on and off the field and always carries a team-first attitude,” Profile coach Kevin Fraser said.
——
JOSIE CHITAMBAR
North Country, Sr., D
A team captain and one of Vermont’s premier defenders, Chitambar landed on the Division I All-State team and All-Capital first team. A center back with toughness and grit, she helped lead a young, talented Falcon team to 11 wins and a spot in the D-I quarterfinals. “One of the best defenders in the state,” NC coach Peter Kellaway said. “She refused to get beat; a true leader on and off the field.”
——
BRE LEMAY
Littleton, Sr., MF
Moving from forward to midfield to help the team, Lemay thrived. A gifted offensive player with an endless motor, the senior captain delivered 31 goals and 19 assists to pace the Crusaders to 13 wins and the No. 4 seed in the tournament. She ended her career with selections to the Division IV All-State team and the Granite State North list. “Bre came into preseason in unbelievable shape,” LHS coach Clinton Brown said. “She adapted to her role change very well and that’s what makes her so great. Athletes like Bre are fun to coach; she has drive, determination, and are willing to learn a new spot to help the team.”
——
CHARLI KELLAWAY
North Country, Soph., MF
The sophomore midfielder provided high soccer IQ, an endless motor and great technical ability for the Falcons, who won 11 contests and reached the Division I quarterfinals. Kellaway ended the year with five goals and team-best nine assists while landing on the All-Capital first team. “She has the ability to see and recognize passing patterns playing her teammates into positions that allow them to exploit space and be successful,” NC coach Peter Kellaway said. “She’s a very hard worker that can dominate both sides of the field.”
——
ELLIE RICE
St. Johnsbury, Sr., D
Poised and skilled, Rice became one of the state’s top defenders while earning spots on the Division I All-State team and the All-Metro first team. Captaining a solid Hilltopper squad through the rigors of a Metro slate, Rice stood tall. “She is the heart and soul of our team,” SJ coach Beth Choiniere said. “A natural leader both by her work ethic and her endless energy on the field, but her willingness to know and understand her teammates’ strengths and opportunities off the field.”
——
LEAH KRULL
Woodsville, Sr., F
A skilled, speedy senior striker, Krull had a mammoth senior season in leading Woodsville to the Division IV championship game. Talented on the ball, the Division IV All-State second-teamer and Granite State North pick tallied 34 goals and 14 assists this fall. She finishes her high school career with 122 points (94 goals, 28 assists). “She’s always upbeat, a great team leader, quick with or without the ball and really improved her shooting range this year,” WHS coach Ann Loud said.
——
SOPHIE BELL
Profile, Jr., MF
A field general, the athletic and tough center midfielder helped lead to their second-ever trip to the final four. Picked to the Division IV All-State first team and the Granite State North All-Conference squad, Bell tallied 13 goals and 21 assists for the 15-win club. “She controls the midfield and frequently we hear from opposing coaches not to let her touch the ball,” Pats coach Kevin Fraser said. Our 15-1 regular-season record is due to her ability to run the midfield and make the connection with forwards for scoring opportunities.”
——
RYLIE CADIEUX
Danville, Sr., F
A tenacious gamer with speed and savvy, the senior striker finished with nine goals and four assists while landing on the Division IV All-State squad and being named to the All-Mountain first team. It was just her second season of playing soccer. “She has incredible hustle and speed and amazing balance,” Bears coach Spencer Morse said. “She plays with a determination to succeed that gives defenses and goalies headaches. She is also a great team player, always willing to forego a bad shooting opportunity to help her teammate get a better one.”
——
HAYDEN WILKINS
St. Johnsbury, Soph., GK
Her athleticism and fearlessness in net were evident as the last line of defense for the Hilltoppers, facing some of the best-attacking teams in Vermont while competing in the Metro Division. Wilkins was rewarded, as the sophomore was named to the Division I All-State team and the All-Metro first team. “The responsibilities of a goalkeeper go beyond making sure that the ball doesn’t go into the net – Hayden’s relationship with her teammates, her ability to communicate effectively with the backs helped to keep us in many of our contests,” SJ coach Beth Choiniere said.
——
MARA ROYER
Lake Region, Sr., MF
The skilled defensive midfielder and senior captain has been a four-year rock in the middle of the pitch for the Rangers. She was recognized with berths to both the Division III All-State team and the All-Capital first team. “Mara from her freshman year became the center of the LR team, starting in center-mid, and holding it throughout her whole career,” LR coach Mary Farnsworth said. “On and off the field she is a leader, and while her play doesn’t often have the big stats (two goals, three assists), she has a hand in every play.”
——
SABINE BRUECK
North Country, Fr., MF
A dynamic freshman with speed and skill, Brueck made an instant impact as a center midfielder for the 11-win Falcons, who reached the Division I quarterfinals. An All-Capital first-team pick, Brueck tied for the team lead in goals scored with 11 while adding eight assists. “She possesses a very high level of competitiveness. “This competitive nature combined with great speed allows her to be a major factor all over the field,” NC coach Peter Kellaway said. “She understands angles and because of this, consistently puts herself in a position to succeed.”
——
EMILY FARR
Woodsville, Sr., D
A strong-footed defender with great speed and vision, Farr starred for the Engineers in her first season at sweeper. Named to the Division IV All-State first team, the senior captain helped guide the Engineers to a 14-win regular season and a trip to the state championship game. “She’s got an amazing foot and was great finding players upfield,” WHS coach Ann Loud said. “On occasions when she got beat, she almost always ran them down. She stepped up this year and is a great role model.”
