Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Baseball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 11th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Baseball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
White Mountains senior right-hander Tyler Hicks earned the honor as our 2022 Baseball Player of the Year. Signed to play at the University of Maine, Hicks allowed just one earned run while batting .587 with eight home runs and 25 RBI for the Division III Spartans, who went 16-2 and earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2022 All-Area baseball selections.
TYLER HICKS
White Mountains, Sr., P/SS
The Record’s Player of the Year for a second-straight spring, the hard-throwing right-hander was also named Division III pitcher of the year, D-III player of the year, a Twin State senior all-star and was a 2022 ABCA/Rawlings High School All-Region 1 Team selection. Hicks batted .587 with a 1.370 slugging percentage and a .694 OBP, with eight home runs, four triples, four doubles, nine steals, 25 RBI and 33 runs. On the mound, the captain allowed just 14 hits and 18 walks while striking out 69 batters, and gave up just one earned run (three total) to finish with a 0.198 ERA. for the Spartans, who went 16-2 and earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
——
TYLER RIVARD
Hazen, Jr., SS/P
The big man delivered at shortstop, on the bump and at the dish for the Wildcats, who earned the No. 1 seed and made a run to the Division III state final. The junior All-Capital first-team pick batted .434 with a .583 on-base percentage. 25 runs, six doubles, a home run and 18 RBI while drawing 16 walks. Rivard also went 3-1 on the bump with a pair of saves while pitching 30 1/3 innings. “Tyler is the ultimate competitor and teammate that you want,” HU coach Spencer Howard said. “He is always looking to get better by putting the time in and trusting the process at the plate, on the mound or in the field.”
——
TREVOR LUSSIER
Lyndon, Sr., C
A star behind the dish who provided thump in the heart of the lineup, Lussier produced a big-time senior season for the Vikings, who made a run to the Division II state championship game. A finalist for The Record POY honor, the All-Capital first-team pick and Twin State senior all-star selection batted .492 with nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, 32 RBI, 26 runs and a .646 OBP. “Trevor always seemed to come up with a huge at-bat for us driving in runs,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “He had an exceptional year, both behind the plate and at-bat for us.”
——
FRITZ HAUSER
St. Johnsbury, Sr., 1B
The Record’s basketball player of the year was also a star on the diamond for the Hilltoppers, who came within a run of knocking off eventual champion Essex in the Division I quarterfinals. The 6-foot-7 first baseman hit .392 with a .475 OBP, a home run, three doubles, 16 RBI and scored eight runs while landing on the All-Metro first team and earning a spot on the Twin State All-Star team. “Fritz was a team member who led by example, one who showcased his dedication to the team by putting forth his full efforts every practice and game,” SJA coach Chris Kendall said.
——
EVAN DENNIS
Blue Mountain, Jr., P/SS/1B
The dynamic Dennis did it all for the Bucks, who went undefeated in the regular season and came within a run of capturing the Division IV state title. On the bump, he went 5-0 with 58 Ks and a 0.903 ERA in 31 innings and also batted a whopping .578 with a .621 OBP with four home runs, four triples, six doubles, 26 RBI and 36 runs scored. Dennis was selected to the All-Mountain first team. “Evan had a spectacular 2022 baseball season for the Bucks,” BMU coach Scott Blood said. “His dominating consistency at the plate and on the mound propelled the Bucks to an undefeated regular season.”
——
DAVID PIERS
Lake Region, Sr., SS/P
A strong right-handed pitcher and deft shortstop, Piers powered the Rangers in 2022. The All-Capital first-team pick and Twin State senior all-star batted .310 with two doubles, a triple and a home run. The team’s ace battled back from injury in his junior campaign and finished his senior campaign with a 2.56 ERA with 78 Ks in 41 innings. He’s headed to play at Oklahoma Baptist University in the fall. “I’m very proud and happy for him. After last year‘s injury, he did a heck of a job in the offseason getting his arm, his shoulder and his body and mind back into shape,” LR coach Shawn Perron said. “He is never satisfied at just being good; he’s always putting in extra time trying to get better.”
——
WILL FOWLER
St. Johnsbury, Sr., 3B
The big-swinging lefty was an offensive force for the Hilltoppers, who reached the Division I quarterfinals and came within a run of toppling eventual champion Essex. An All-Metro first-team choice and Twin State senior all-star, Fowler batted .392 with a .446 OBP and a .686 slugging percentage to go along with four doubles, three home runs, a triple, 22 RBI and 11 runs. “The team leader in RBI and slugging percentage, Will was an integral part of the team this year both in the field and at the plate,” SJA coach Chris Kendall said.
——
AUSTIN WHEELER
Lyndon, Jr., P/CF
After missing his freshman season (canceled because of COVID) and his sophomore campaign (knee injury), the hard-throwing right-hander starred for the Vikings, who reached their first state final since 2009. Named the Capital Division co-player of the year, Wheeler batted .508 with six doubles, four triples, home run, 26 RBI, 36 runs, 15 steals and a .634 OBP. He also finished with a 1.54 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 31 IP (opponents’ batting average was .132). “Austin is a humble blue-collar type player for us,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “He kept his nose down, worked hard every day and put up big numbers for us.”
——
GRADY MILLEN
Littleton, Sr., P/SS/2B/3B
A versatile piece who played a starring role for the Crusaders, Millen was named the Granite State North player of the year, and selected to both the Division IV All-State first team and N.H. Twin State senior all-star squad. On the rubber, he finished 5-3 with 2.70 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and 43 Ks in 44 innings. Millen also hit .304 with a .444 OBP, 18 RBI and hit three home runs, including two bombs in a senior day win over Lin-Wood. “Grady is a pure baseball player,” Crusader coach AJ Bray said. “He can play every position and brings a smile to the field every day. He just flat-out loves the game and he plays it well.”
——
LUKE DUDAS
Lyndon, Sr., 1B
A fearless and reliable first baseman, Dudas was also a potent presence in the middle of the Viking lineup. Dudas finished with a .444 batting average and a .593 on-base percentage while supplying nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 22 RBI and 15 stolen bases to help Lyndon advance to its first state championship game since 2009. He was rewarded with a spot on the All-Capital first team. “Luke had a great year for us,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “At the plate, he was dangerous with his power and plate awareness.”
——
BRODY LABOUNTY
White Mountains, Sr., Utility
Playing a handful of positions — shortstop, second, third, catcher and pitcher — LaBounty stood tall for the Spartans, who rolled to a 16-2 record in the regular season and the No. 2 seed in the Division III tournament. A team captain, he batted .458, with a .552 OBP, four doubles, 15 RBI, 26 runs and 18 steals. On the rubber, he collected 28 Ks in 21.6 innings and a 0.646 ERA (two earned runs and eight total) while earning spots on the D-III All-State first team and playing for the Granite State in the Twin State senior all-star game. “While also performing at a high level, Brody brought the joy of the game — making everything competitive,” Spartan coach Dave Deming said.
——
JOHN DENNIS
Blue Mountain, Sr., SS
A standout leader with the game to back it up, Dennis was pivotal in the Bucks’ undefeated regular season and run to the state finals — a narrow one-run loss. He batted .559 with a .680 OBP while collecting three doubles, a triple, 17 RBI, 21 runs and swiping 23 bases. Dennis finished his high school career as an All-Mountain first-team selection and played for Vermont in the Twin State senior all-star affair. “John was instrumental to our success,” BMU coach Scott Blood said. “His performance on the field and as a leader set the tone for an outstanding season. With an errorless regular season and batting average well above .500, John played with a level of consistency that was above and beyond what his coaches and teammates expected of him.”
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler Holm, St. Johnsbury, Sr.
Wyatt Mason, Lyndon, Fr.
Karter Deming, White Mountains, Jr.
Kaiden Dowse, Colebrook, Jr.
Jack Boudreault, Woodsville, Soph.
Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain, Jr.
Chris Corliss, Groveton, Sr.
Lyle Rooney, Hazen, Jr.
Jake LeBlanc, North Country, Sr.
Robert Breault, White Mountains, Soph.
Mike Hogan, Woodsville, Soph.
Blake Fillion, Littleton, Soph.
