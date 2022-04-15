Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

As always, picking The Record’s 12th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Boys Basketball Team was challenging and subjective. With 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
St. Johnsbury senior forward Fritz Hauser earns the honor as our 2022 Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The defensive stalwart averaged 14.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while leading St. Johnsbury to the No. 1 seed in Division I.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2022 All-Area boys basketball selections.
FRITZ HAUSER
St. Johnsbury, Sr., F
The 6-foot-7 stretch forward was also one of the state’s premier defenders. Leading St. J in scoring (14.0 points), rebounding (8.0) and steals (1.5) per game, Hauser shot 49% percent from the floor and 41% from deep. The Record’s Player of the Year also earned All-Metro and Free Press first-team honors and was a VBCA senior all-star while leading St. J to its first No. 1 seed since 2013 and a spot in the Division I final four.
——
CAM TENNEY-BURT
Woodsville, Sr., F
The Granite State Conference North Player of the Year played a huge role in leading Woodsville to a perfect 22-0 season and back-to-back Division IV titles. The 6-foot-2 swingman, a gifted shooter and scorer in the mid-range and from deep, was a finalist for The Record POY honors. He averaged 23.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while landing on the Division IV All-State first team.
——
TYLER RIVARD
Hazen, Jr., F
One of the top rebounders in the state (set a school record for boards in a single season), the 6-foot-4 big man helped carry the Wildcats to their first Division III state championship since 2016. Rivard averaged 17.3 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.7 steals and recorded 21 points and 22 rebounds in the state final. A Record POY nominee, he earned spots on the All-Capital first team and the VBCA Dream Dozen.
——
AVERY HAZELTON
White Mountains, Sr., C
The 6-foot-9 center with good footwork owned the paint while averaging a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) over his senior campaign (scored a season-high 34 against Littleton). A Division III All-State first-teamer and finalist for The Record POY honor, Hazelton finished as the third leading scorer in D-III while leading the Spartans to their first final four appearance in at least 12 years.
——
AUSTIN GIROUX
North Country, Sr., F
Despite a shoulder injury that sidelined him twice, the do-it-all Giroux was one of the top players in the region. Long and skilled with a great hoop IQ, Giroux averaged 14 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 52% from the field. An All-Lake first-teamer and VBCA senior all-star, Giroux helped steer the Falcons to the No. 1 seed in Division II.
——
EVAN DENNIS
Blue Mountain, Jr., F
Athletic and strong, Dennis had a stellar junior season in leading Blue Mountain to the No. 4 seed and a stunning run to the Division IV title, the program’s first since 2001. A force inside and out, Dennis averaged 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while garnering spots on the All-Mountain first team and the VBCA Dream Dozen.
——
TYLER HICKS
White Mountains, Sr., G/F
A premier all-around athlete, Hicks was a force on both ends for the Spartans, who reached the program’s first final four in at least 12 years. Averaging 10 points, 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds per game, the Division III All-State second-teamer was also selected to the D-III All-Defense team. He also had 10 or more assists in multiple games.
——
COLBY GAREY-WRIGHT
St. Johnsbury, Sr., G
The defensive guru was a selfless teammate for St. J, which went 17-1 in the regular season, earned the program’s first No. 1 seed since 2013 and reached the Division I final four. The lockdown defender took the toughest assignment nightly and thrived. A slasher who could also score at the rim, Garey-Wright was an All-Metro second-team pick and a VBCA senior all-star.
——
DILLON BRIGHAM
Danville, Sr., F
The big man was a potent offensive presence for the Bears, who surpassed expectations this winter (14-8 record). Scoring inside and out and leading the club in all statistical categories, Brigham averaged 16.2 points, 15.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game. He finished his career as an All-Mountain first-team pick and VBCA senior all-star.
——
EVAN SANBORN
Lyndon, Sr., F
Elevating his game over the second half of the season, the bouncy athlete contributed heavily on both sides of the ball for the Vikings. Averaging 14.0 points per game, including 21.0 ppg over the last nine contests, Sanborn finished as an All-Capital second-team selection. He also averaged 7.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.
——
ELIJAH FLOCKE
Woodsville, Sr., F/G
A 6-foot forward, Flocke flourished with his quickness and physicality. The Division IV All-State second-teamer and Granite State North All-Conference choice averaged 20.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while leading Woodsville to an unbeaten 22-0 season and its second straight D-IV crown. He scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter of the Engineers’ 58-49 title-game win over Concord Christian.
——
IAN APPLEGATE
North Country, Sr., G
An explosive athlete with a great first step, Applegate came on strong down the stretch in helping lead North Country to the No. 1 seed in Division II and a spot in the final four. A tough defender, Applegate averaged 10 points, 3.0 assists, 2.5 steals and shot 54 percent from the field in landing on the All-Lake second team.
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Carter Hill, Hazen, Sr., G
Cooper Brueck, North Country, Jr., G
Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury, Sr., F
Josh Robie, Profile, Soph., G
Murphy Young, St. Johnsbury, Sr., G
Cayde Micknack, North Country, Sr., F
