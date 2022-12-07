As always, selecting The Record’s 12th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Boys Soccer Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
St. Johnsbury senior forward Gerardo Fernandez earns the honor as our 2022 Boys Soccer Player of the Year. The speedy, all-everything striker delivered a team-high 15 goals and three assists for the Division I Hilltoppers.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2022 All-Area boys soccer selections.
GERARDO FERNANDEZ
St. Johnsbury, Sr., F
With electric speed up top and a knack for finishing, the senior striker delivered big-time in his final season for the Hilltoppers. The Record’s Boys Soccer Player of the Year finished with 15 goals and 3 assists while also landing on the Division I All-State and All-Metro first teams while leading the Hilltoppers to the No. 7 seed in the tournament and a berth in the state quarterfinals. “A pure scorer, a huge threat and a handful for opposing teams’ defenses,” SJA coach Stephen Levesque said.
COOPER BRUECK
North Country, Sr., MF
Both a talented defender and offensive distributor and finisher, Brueck performed in all aspects of a traditional midfielder for the Falcons. Capable of taking over a game for periods of time, the athletic All-Capital first-teamer and Division II All-State selection scored 7 goals and added 9 assists in helping sixth-seeded NC to the quarterfinals. Brueck thrived in his ability to win his assignment, track back on defense, win 50/50 balls and create turnovers with his all-out hustle.
TYLER RIVARD
Hazen, Sr., GK
A three-sport standout for Hazen, Rivard’s size, reflexes and athleticism helped him excel in his final season between the HU goalposts. The All-Capital first team and Division III All-State selection kept the Wildcats involved in many games over the course of a stacked Capital Division schedule; making saves on shots that seemed destined to be goals. Rivard also led from the goal, anticipating plays and guiding his teammates on the field.
JOELVY PEREZ
Littleton, Jr., MF
The junior produced a spectacular season for the Crusaders, who made a run to the Division IV semifinals. Named the Granite State Conference North Player of the Year and a D-IV All-State first-teamer, Perez finished with a team-leading 18 goals and 10 assists. “JP is known in the north as a player who always plays hard, the right way and is dangerous no matter where he is on the field,” LHS coach Luke Driscoll said. “He was a marked man all season. Very versatile, primarily leading our midfield, but also played up top and in the back as needed.”
CAM DAVIDSON
Woodsville, Sr., GK
Producing 10 shutouts on the season, Davidson played a huge role in Woodsville’s electric run back to the Division IV title game. With big hands and quick feet, the four-year starter’s ability to make timely saves and perform his best in the biggest matchups helped earn recognition as one of the top goalkeepers in the division. As a result, he was named to the D-IV All-State first team and the Granite State North All-Conference team.
CHARLIE THOMPSON
Lake Region, Sr., D
A gritty, determined center back, Thompson helped anchor the Rangers’ back line which faced some of the state’s top goal scorers on its Capital Division schedule. Recognized as an All-Capital first-teamer, the senior played every minute of every game for Lake Region. A tough, physical performer, Thompson’s composure and ability to recover defensively contributed to a turnover rate of less than 35% as well as 33 completed passes per game.
JORGE TRADE
St. Johnsbury, Sr., MF
A technically-sound playmaker with a penchant for big goals, Trade played big for the Hilltoppers, who earned the No. 7 seed in the Division I tournament and nearly picked off No. 2 CVU in the state quarterfinals. The Division I All-State, All-Metro first-team selection finished with six goals and a team-high seven assists. “Our table-setter,” SJA coach Stephen Levesque said. “He scored big goals in important games.”
ROB SOUTHWORTH
White Mountains, Jr., MF/F
A skilled player that could play several positions, Southworth began the season in the midfield before finishing as a forward. The Spartans were outscored 15-0 through five games before the switch yet outscored competition 23-19 in 11 games after. The Division III honorable mention choice recorded 12 goals and two assists for White Mountains. Calm under pressure, Southworth proved he could make plays happen offensively while also remaining an exemplary defensive tracker.
NOAH FORTIN
North Country, Sr., D
A versatile player and a steady force at central defensive midfield, the All-Capital first-team pick helped guide the Falcons to the No. 6 seed in tough Division II and a berth in the state quarterfinals. A defensive captain who handled most of the team’s free kicks, his leadership and communication stood out. “Noah always worked the hardest and showed the most effort in both practice and in the games,” NC coach Brad Urie said. “He never backed down and always played with great heart and determination.”
CONNOR HOUSTON
Woodsville, Jr., D
An impact presence at the back of the Engineer defense, the Division IV All-State first-team choice helped guide Woodsville back to the state championship game. “Connor is one of the best center backs in the North Country, if not in all of Division IV,” WHS coach Matt Taylor said. “His confidence and aggressiveness lead to many disruptions and takeaways from our opponents. He gives 100%-plus effort every minute he is on the field.”
PIERSON FRELIGH
Profile, Sr., MF
Profile’s playmaker and go-to guy as the season progressed, the Granite State North all-conference selection produced 15 goals and 25 assists while leading Profile to a 14-win regular season and the No. 3 seed in Division IV. “He became our quiet leader,” Pats coach Doug Kilby said. “He is well-skilled and his unselfishness became his best asset. I always say good players make players around them have success and he did that.”
AIDAN BRODY
St. Johnsbury, Jr., D
A sturdy, fast and intelligent player, the All-Metro second-team selection was a vital piece for the Division I Hilltoppers, who snagged the No. 7 seed and advanced to the state quarterfinals. He also finished with one goal and one assist. “One of the best defenders in the state,” SJA coach Stephen Levesque said. “When he made the move to D late in the season he shut down the best forward from the opposing team. He is one of the big reasons we didn’t give up many goals late in the season.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Coby Youngman, Woodsville, Jr., F
Kolten Dowse, Colebrook, Sr., F
Colby Lafleur, Lake Region, Sr., D
Alex Giroux, North Country, Soph., F
Grady Hadlock, Littleton, Jr., MF
Cody Trudeau, Hazen, Sr., F
