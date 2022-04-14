Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 12th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Girls Basketball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
Lake Region junior guard Sakoya Sweeney earns the honor as our 2022 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 13.0 points per game and led her team in five categories while guiding the Rangers back to the Division III state championship game.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2022 All-Area girls basketball selections.
SAKOYA SWEENEY
Lake Region, Jr., G
A gifted point guard with all the tools, Sweeney is The Record’s 2022 Player of the Year. Named the Capital League POY, a Free Press All-State second-teamer and a VBCA Dream Dozen pick, the three-level scorer led the Rangers in five categories, averaging 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 0.6 blocks while helping guide Lake Region to the Division III title game.
——
BROOKE’LYN ROBINSON
Lyndon, Soph., G
A slasher and shooter, the athletic point guard was the tempo-setter for the Vikings, who earned the program’s first No. 1 seed and spot in the Division II final four. A finalist for The Record’s POY honor, Robinson averaged 16.8 points, 3.0 steals and 2.0 assists a game while earning spots on the All-Capital first team and VBCA Dream Dozen.
——
LAUREN MCKEE
Littleton, Sr., G
A do-it-all leader who played with relentless heart and effort, McKee was the catalyst for the Crusaders this winter. Averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game, the 3-point sniper was named to the Division IV All-State first team and the Granite State North All-Conference squad.
——
HAYDEN WILKINS
St. Johnsbury, Soph., G
A gifted guard with slick ballhandling skills, a good shooting touch from deep and the strength to get to the hoop, Wilkins averaged 10 points while drawing the toughest defender from St. J’s opponents game in and game out. Wilkins landed on the All-Metro second team and the VBCA “Dream Dozen” top underclassmen list.
——
ARIANA LORD
Colebrook, Jr., C
A towering presence in the middle for the Mohawks, Lord had a big-time junior campaign. The 6-foot-1 center averaged 14.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 assists per game while earning spots on the Division IV All-State first team and the Granite State North All-Conference squad.
——
CORA NADEAU
North Country, Jr., G/F
A physical hooper who elevated the play of all her teammates, the team captain provided scoring, rebounding, assists and tough defense for the Falcons. The lone returning starter from last year’s championship team, Nadeau finished as a VBCA Dream Dozen top non-senior selection and an All-Lake Division first-teamer.
——
JORDAN ALLEY
Blue Mountain, Soph., F
With length and skill, Alley was a constant double-double for the Bucks, who made a run to the Division IV final four. Averaging 13 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game, Alley earned All-Mountain first-team honors and was a VBCA Dream Dozen pick.
——
KADIENNE WHITCOMB
Lyndon, Sr., G
With deep range, the sharpshooting senior could fill up the scoresheet in a hurry from beyond the arc (53 made 3s). A tough, physical leader, the VBCA senior all-star hit 37% of her shots from deep while averaging 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists while landing on the All-Capital first team.
——
MACKENZIE KINGSBURY
Woodsville, Sr., G
The Engineers’ leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, the sharpshooter from deep was a key, consistent piece in helping Woodsville make a run to the Division IV final four. The All-State second-team selection also made history in the final four, tying an NHIAA tournament record with seven 3s and scoring 25 points.
——
CAITLYN DAVISON
Hazen, Soph., G/F
A tenacious player who could handle the rock, battle in the paint and score in a variety of ways, Davison had a big season for the Wildcats. An All-Mountain first-team selection and a VBCA Dream Dozen choice, the sophomore averaged 14 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
——
MORGAN DOOLAN
White Mountains, Sr., F
The team’s top scorer and a fierce defender, Doolan was a steals machine atop the Spartans’ 1-3-1 zone. Scoring 11.1 points per game, the Spartan also averaged 32 minutes and recorded two triple-doubles. The team captain ended as a Division III All-State honorable mention pick and was picked for the NHBCO senior game.
——
COLLEEN FLINN
Danville, Sr., F
A stalwart rim protector anchoring the Danville defense, Flinn wrapped up her varsity career by averaging 10.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, a whopping 3.2 blocks and 2.1 assists per game. She was a VBCA senior all-star and landed on the All-Mountain second team for the Bears, who made a run to the Division IV final four.
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Emma Renaudette, Lyndon, Sr., F
Sara Brown, Lisbon, Sr., G
Marissa Kenison, Groveton, Jr., F
Sabine Brueck, North Country, Fr., G
Cassidy Kittredge, St. J, Fr., G
Rylie Cadieux, Danville, Sr., G
