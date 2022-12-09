Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 12th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Girls Soccer Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
Lake Region senior midfielder Sakoya Sweeney earns the honor as our 2022 Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The all-everything midfielder delivered 16 goals and five assists while helping Lake Region reach the program’s first-ever final four.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2022 All-Area girls soccer selections.
SAKOYA SWEENEY
Lake Region, Sr., MF/F
The Record’s Player of the Year was a dynamic weapon for the Rangers, who delivered a historic campaign. A playmaker with a knack for big moments, the center midfielder produced 16 goals and five assists, leading the 10th-seeded Rangers to a Cinderella run to the Division III semifinals — the first girls soccer final four in school history. She had four goals and three assists in three playoff games. She was also named to the Division III All-State team and was an All-Capital first-team pick.
LILY GAREY-WRIGHT
St. Johnsbury, Jr., D
A tough, disciplined and intelligent center back, who was also strong with the ball and a great distributor, Garey-Wright led the Metro-Division Hilltoppers to the No. 10 seed in Division I. A finalist for the CR Player of the Year honor, the Division I All-State and All-Metro first-team pick was also excellent off of set pieces — collecting 3 goals and 1 assist. “Lily is the type of center back that coaches dream of having,” SJ coach Jason Marks said. “She uses her high soccer IQ to serve as the field general for the SJA defense and help position her team for success.”
SABINE BRUECK
North Country, Soph., F
A CR Dream Dozen choice for the second time in as many high school seasons, Brueck took her game to another level this season for the Falcons. Gifted with great speed and second-to-none competitiveness, the All-Capital first team and All-State selections scored 20 of North Country’s 50 goals on the season, helping NC to a 12-win season and the two-seed in Division II.
PAIGE SMITH
Woodsville, Sr., MF
A Division IV All-State first-team selection, Smith was a powerhouse in the midfield, registering 14 goals and 7 assists while also dropping back to defense when needed. The Engineer could control play from the middle of the field, setting up offensive attacks and neutralizing opponents. With a high soccer IQ and a strong desire to elevate her game, the senior helped No. 5 Woodsville to the D-IV semifinals.
MADISON BOWMAN
Lake Region, Sr., MF
An All-Capital first-team selection for the second straight season, Bowman was also a Division III All-State selection in her final season serving as one of the Rangers’ main play-makers. A dominant presence from the center midfield position, Bowman contributed 7 goals and 14 assists while being an integral piece in No. 10 Lake Region’s magical run to the D-III semifinals.
CHARLI KELLAWAY
North Country, Jr., MF
A central midfielder for the second-seeded Division II Falcons, Kellaway possessed great field vision, an exceptional soccer IQ and a persistent work ethic this past season. Named to the All-Capital first team and an All-State selection, the junior scored three goals while distributing a team-leading 11 assists in helping North Country to the D-II quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
HANNAH AMADON
St. Johnsbury, Sr., F
A technical, strong-on-the-ball striker, the senior captain was a staple in the lineup and the Hilltoppers’ leading scorer this season. The All-Metro second-team selection produced 8 goals and 3 assists for SJA, which earned the No. 10 seed in the Division I state tournament. “Our leading goal-scorer, she played every minute, and most importantly, she was a strong leader,” SJ coach Jason Marks said.
JOSIE DEANGELIS
White Mountains, Sr., MF
A talented playmaker in midfield and on the forward line, the Division III honorable-mention pick collected 11 goals and 9 assists for the Spartans, with three of her scores coming off free kicks. DeAngelis will play college ball at Marymount University next year. “She has excellent 1v1 and dribbling abilities, vision to find players in the attack and the ability to press and win back 50-50 balls,” White Mountains coach Stephen Welch said.
EVIE BURGER
Profile, Jr., F
A dynamic scorer with speed and toughness, the Division IV All-State second-teamer led her club in scoring (18 goals, 7 breakaways and 7 from outside of the 18) and was second in assists (21). She also helped create 4 penalty kicks while steering Profile to the state quarterfinals. “She was by far the most marked girl on the pitch,” Pats coach Jack Bartlett said. “Her tireless work ethic and durability are second to none. She was knocked down repeatedly, but always got back to her feet and resumed pressure on the ball.”
JORDAN ALLEY
Blue Mountain, Jr., F
A constant threat to score, opposing defenses needed to know where Alley was on the field on every possession. The Division IV All-State and All-Mountain first-team choice had numerous hat tricks this season, pumping in 27 goals and adding 9 assists to fuel the Bucks’ high-powered offense; helping BMU to the third seed in D-IV and a trip to the state quarterfinals.
KAITLYN ILACQUA
Littleton, Jr., D
A strong communicator and athletic leader on the Littleton backline, the Division IV All-State second-team choice guided Littleton to the No. 2 seed and state quarterfinals. “She is fast and has a good feel to push the play and move up with the ball,” LHS coach Joe Hertel said. “She had multiple saves this year when the goalkeeper was out of position and she was the last defender.”
EMILY KOSTRUBA
St. Johnsbury, Sr., GK
Tough and fearless, the All-Metro first-team selection was the anchor of a solid Hilltopper defense. Facing a bevy of talented offenses in the Metro Division, Kostruba stood tall in net — many stymying breakaway opportunities — and helped the Hilltoppers to the No. 10 seed in Division I. “A brick wall in net,” SJA coach Jason Marks said. “Emily had a standout senior season.”
HONORABLE MENTION
Cora Nadeau, North Country, Sr., MF
Lily Pospesil, Profile, Sr., Utility/D
Lilah Hall, Danville, Sr., F
Molly Renaudette, Lyndon, Jr., GK
Caitlyn Davison, Hazen, Jr., MF
Anya Kennedy, North Country, Soph., MF
Brianna Youngman, Woodsville, Sr., MF
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain, Sr., D
Sloane Morse, Danville, Soph., MF
Maren Nitsche, St. Johnsbury, Sr., MF
Abby Fillion, Lyndon, Sr., D/F
Maya Auger, North Country, Jr., GK
