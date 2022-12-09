As always, selecting The Record’s 12th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Girls Soccer Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.

We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.

Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Sakoya Sweeney. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Lily Garey-Wright. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Sabine Brueck. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Paige Smith. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Madison Bowman. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Charli Kellaway. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Hannah Amadon. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Josie DeAngelis.
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Evie Burger. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Jordan Alley. (Photo by Kristen Murray)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Kaitlyn Ilacqua. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Buy Now

Emily Kostruba. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.