Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2022 All-Area Softball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 11th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Softball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
St. Johnsbury Academy senior Delaney Rankin grabs the honor as our 2022 Softball Player of the Year. Headed to play at Bates College, the two-way standout batted .368 and had a 0.89 ERA while averaging 14.1 strikeouts per seven innings, leading the Hilltoppers to the Division I semifinals.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2022 All-Area softball selections.
DELANEY RANKIN
St. Johnsbury, Sr., P
The Record’s softball player of the year tallied five shutouts and four one-hitters in 55 innings in the circle, finishing with a 0.89 ERA and averaging 14.1 strikeouts per seven innings while walking just six batters. An All-Metro second-team pitcher and North-South senior all-star, Rankin also batted .368 with two home runs, seven doubles, three triples, 18 runs and 14 RBI. In the D-I quarterfinals, she hit a go-ahead double in the top of the 11th, then completed a gutsy complete-game performance (162 pitches, 12 Ks from the circle) as the Hilltoppers upset Missisquoi 6-4 to reach their first final four since 2011. “A talented and fearless competitor that is continuously looking for ways to improve her game,” SJA coach Jeremy Roberts said.
——
ISABELLE PRIEST
Lyndon, Sr., CF
The team’s table-setter with speed and smarts, Priest was also a deft center fielder for the potent Vikings, who rolled to a 19-0 record and claimed their second Division II title after a 5-3 state-final win over Enosburg. Named the Capital Division co-player of the year and a Vermont North-South senior all-star, she batted .565 while producing 39 hits, six doubles, six triples, 13 walks, 23 RBI and 46 runs. “One of the premier leadoff hitters in the state,” LI coach Chris Carr said. “She has speed on the bases, covers a lot of ground in center field and has excellent softball knowledge.”
——
MACKENZIE KINGSBURY
Woodsville, Sr., P
Kingsbury produced a dominant senior season, paving the way for a spectacular season in Woodsville — the team finishing undefeated with back-to-back Division IV titles. Named D-IV pitcher of the year, Granite State North POY and a finalist for The Record POY honor, she went 18-0 with a 0.742 ERA and 229 strikeouts in 94 innings. She did not allow a hit in 10 of 18 games (allowed just 18 hits all season). She also batted .537 with three home runs, five doubles, four triples and 46 RBI. “Mackenzie had a phenomenal year as a pitcher and was tremendous as a hitter,” WHS coach Dana Huntington said. “She had one of the best, if not the best year of any player I have ever coached.”
——
BRYDIE BARTON
Lyndon, Sr., OF
A standout athlete with great range in left field and one of the premier bats in the state, Barton provided major power for the back-to-back, undefeated Division II champion Vikings. She finished a triple short of the cycle, and collected four RBI in the semifinals, then collected two more RBI in the final — a 5-3 victory over Enosburg. The Capital co-player of the year and North-South senior all-star batted .557 and delivered three home runs, 13 doubles, eight triples, 32 RBI and scored 33 runs. “She’s such a strong presence in the batter’s box, hits for power and runs the bases exceptionally well, also covers a lot of ground playing left field,” LI coach Chris Carr said.
——
LILIAN KITTREDGE
St. Johnsbury, Jr., 1B
A reliable first baseman who also produced in the circle and in the batter’s box, Kittredge helped fuel a big season for the Hilltoppers — the club making its first semifinal appearance since 2011. Named an All-Metro first-team first baseman, Kittredge batted .327 with four doubles, a triple, 11 RBI and 15 runs scored. She also had a 2.43 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 23 innings. “She is a dedicated, hardworking, passionate player that does whatever it takes to make sure her team is successful,” St. J coach Jeremy Roberts said.
——
ZOE CROCKER
Danville, Sr., SS
The biggest bat in the Bears’ potent lineup, the fierce and passionate shortstop had a massive statistical senior year at the dish in helping her club to the Division IV final four. She batted a whopping .677, with five home runs, four triples, 10 doubles, knocked in 21 runs and scored 26 times. She had three 4-for-4 games, hit for the cycle, and landed on the All-Mountain second team. “She is an excellent hitter,” Danville coach Paul Remick said. “She does everything well. Going to miss her.”
——
LEXUS MCINTOSH
White Mountains, Sr., P
A two-way leader for the Spartans, the hard-throwing right-hander picked up 10 wins and fanned 150 batters in the circle for the 12-win Spartans. The N.H. Division III all-state honorable mention pick also raked in the batter’s box, hitting .464 with a .652 on-base percentage. She also collected a home run and eight extra-base hits. “Lexus is a very talented athlete with a true love and passion for the game who also exemplifies great leadership and strength,” White Mountains coach Kalie Gonyer said.
——
ANNA MCINTYRE
Woodsville, Sr., SS
The New Hampshire Division IV player of the year provided a mighty bat to help key Woodsville to a historic season, the Engineers running to a dominant undefeated season and their second straight state title. McIntyre finished with a .477 batting average, a .568 OBP and a .923 slugging percentage while also belting six home runs, seven doubles, two triples and finishing with 31 RBI and 34 runs. She also hit .500 in the playoffs. “Anna really stepped up big this year,” WHS coach Dana Huntington said. “She moved to shortstop flawlessly as well. Anna was a major reason we did so well this year.”
——
ALLIE PILLSBURY
North Country, Sr., 3B
Providing pop in the middle of the Falcon lineup, Pillsbury had a breakout senior campaign after playing sparingly in 2021. Named an All-Metro first-team third baseman, she batted .404 with four home runs, five doubles, three triples and 24 RBI. She was also named the school’s 2022 MaryBeth Cargill Award winner. “After not playing much her junior year, Pillsbury worked hard in the offseason to improve,” NCU coach Travis Bingham said. “Allie was solid offensively all year and put together some big games.”
——
EMMA NEWLAND
Lyndon, Sr., 2B
The No. 2 hitter with major speed, aggressiveness on the base paths and stellar defense, Newland helped guide the Vikings to an unbeaten 19-0 record and a second consecutive Division II state championship — a 5-3 victory over Enosburg. A North-South senior all-star picked to the All-Capital first team, Newland hit .432 with four doubles, five triples, 36 RBI, 38 runs scored and 14 stolen bases. “A strong hitter with softball knowledge, she did a lot of damage on offense,” LI coach Chris Carr said. “Speed on the bases. Very solid second basemen that can run down the ball.”
——
ADRIANA LEMIEUX
St. Johnsbury, Sr., C
A standout, tough-as-nails backstop with a sweet swing at the plate, Lemieux helped the Hilltoppers to a 13-win season and a spot in the Division I semifinals — a one-run loss to eventual champion South Burlington. Named to the All-Metro second team at catcher and a North-South senior all-star for Vermont, she finished her senior year with three doubles, a triple, eight RBI and 17 runs scored. “She is one of the most versatile athletes I have coached, with a toughness second to none,” SJA coach Jeremy Roberts said.
——
JAYDIN ROYER
Lyndon, Soph., P
Undefeated in the circle, the fierce, hard-throwing Royer helped guide the Vikings to an unbeaten 19-0 record and a second consecutive Division II state championship. An All-Capital first-team choice, she went 11-0 with 105 strikeouts in 105 innings, including a 13K effort in a 5-3 win over Enosburg. She also added pop in the lineup, batting .469 with 23 RBI, 17 runs and three triples. “Jaydin settled well in the circle this year,” LI coach Chris Carr said. “As a sophomore, she showed a lot of composure. She fields her position very well and hits for power.”
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Natalie Tenney, Lyndon, Sr.
Rylie Cadieux, Danville, Sr.
Ava Marshia, Danville, Sr.
Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury, Sr.
Emily Farr, Woodsville, Sr.
Taylor Farnsworth, St. Johnsbury, Sr.
CeCe Marquis, North Country, Sr.
Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain, Fr.
Maddie Roy, Woodsville, Sr.
Karli Blood, Blue Mountain, Soph.
Tyra Scelza, Lake Region, Soph.
Mya Brown, Profile, Soph.
Imogyn Cote, Lyndon, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.