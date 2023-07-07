As always, selecting The Record’s 12th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Baseball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.

We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.

Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

Blue Mountain's Evan Dennis, second from left. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

White Mountains' Karter Deming. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

Lyndon's Austin Wheeler. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

Hazen's Tyler Rivard. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury's Rex Hauser. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

Woodsville's Mike Hogan (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

Littleton's Blake Fillion. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

White Mountains' Noah Covell. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team

Colebrook's Kolten Dowse. (Contributed photo)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

Blue Mountain's Ricky Fennimore. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

Hazen's Lyle Rooney. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team
Buy Now

Lyndon's Cam Berry. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.