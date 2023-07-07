Dream Dozen: The Record’s 2023 All-Area Baseball Team

As always, selecting The Record’s 12th annual Dream Dozen All-Area Baseball Team was challenging and subjective. With just 12 roster spots available, exclusivity is a key feature of our all-star squad. The dozen is the culmination of spirited debate and careful consideration.
We’ve talked to area coaches, fellow media outlets and combed through stats and accolades to handpick who we believe are the top players in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire’s North Country. We necessarily had to exclude some terrific players but think that, in the end, we got it right.
Blue Mountain senior Evan Dennis earns the honor as our 2023 Baseball Player of the Year. The All-Mountain first-team choice and Vermont Gatorade POY runner-up went 7-0 on the bump, not allowing an earned run, and batted .582 with 40 RBIs while leading the Bucks to their first state title since 2015.
Based on merit, regardless of position and in no particular order, we present our 2023 All-Area baseball selections.
EVAN DENNIS
Blue Mountain, Sr., P/SS
The Record’s 2023 Baseball Player of the Year put together a season for the ages, leading the Bucks to the top seed in Division IV and the program’s first championship since 2015. An All-Mountain first-team choice, the Vermont Gatorade POY runner-up and MVP of the Twin State senior all-star game batted .582 with a .676 OBP, 1.073 slugging percentage to go along with four home runs, nine doubles, three triples, 40 RBIs, 38 runs and 23 stolen bases. He went 7-0 on the bump, not allowing an earned run and just eight hits in 40 innings, while recording 82 Ks to 23 walks. Dennis tossed a two-hit, five-inning shutout in the Bucks’ 10-0 semifinal win over Stratton Mountain, then hurled a one-hit, 18-strikeout masterpiece to lift BMU to a 9-0 victory over Arlington in the state final. “Evan has developed into one of the most talented baseball players I have ever coached,” BMU coach Scott Blood said. “Evan led all statistical categories this year on our team and has set the bar high for BMU baseball players moving forward.”
——
KARTER DEMING
White Mountains, Sr., P/SS
Deming dazzled for much of the season, especially during the stretch run of the Spartans’ championship season. The Record’s POY runner-up, a D-III All-State first-teamer and the Twin State Classic MVP for the Granite State, Deming batted .415 with a .575 OBP. He belted two home runs with five doubles, 20 RBIs, 20 walks, 25 runs and 12 stolen bases. On the mound, he pitched 57 innings with a 0.98 ERA while finishing with 106 strikeouts to 35 walks. He finished 10-0, including a 3-0 record in the postseason. He tossed four shutout innings in the third-seeded Spartans’ 4-0 win over No. 2 Bishop Brady and then delivered a masterpiece in the D-III state final — tossing a two-hit shutout with 16 Ks as White Mountains beat top-seeded, two-time defending champion Monadnock 2-0 to end the Huskies’ 43-game win streak. “Karter was our senior leader and calming voice on the field and vocal leader,” Spartan coach Dave Deming said. “Karter was our No. 1 and always came with it when it was his time on the bump.”
——
AUSTIN WHEELER
Lyndon, Sr., P/OF
The hard-throwing right-hander with a high 80s fastball produced another strong season for the Vikings. A finalist for our POY honor, Wheeler on the bump threw 34 innings, fanning 69 batters and finishing with a .624 ERA, a WHIP of 0.98 and a batting average against of .153. He mashed at the plate, hitting .538 with a .636 OBP and a 1.018 slugging percentage. He belted four home runs, six doubles, two triples, added 21 RBIs and was 24-for-24 on stolen-base attempts. “Austin was the complete package this year,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “He always gave us a chance to win when on the mound, whether by tossing a no-hitter or limiting the opponents to one to two hits a game. (He achieved his goal of breaking the 90 mph mark in a relief appearance vs. U-32.) He had an outstanding year in all facets of the game. His leadership, hard work in the classroom, offseason workouts, and work ethic on the field is an example to follow.”
——
TYLER RIVARD
Hazen, Sr., SS/P
The big man had a big senior season for the Wildcats, who finished with a 14-1 regular season and the No. 1 seed in Divison III. Named the Capital Division player of the year, Rivard batted .604 with a .697 on-base percentage and 1.042 slugging percentage. He belted two home runs, five triples, five doubles and drove in 14 runs. He also scored 32 times while stealing 19 bases. “Tyler is one of the most complete athletes I have ever seen. His willingness to always work hard on his craft and set a competitive atmosphere is something you cannot teach,” Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. “He is a vocal and lead-by-example kid and you can only wish you had more than one of those on a team.”
——
REX HAUSER
St. Johnsbury, Soph., 3B
A clutch hitter and versatile defender, Hauser was key in helping the Hilltoppers stay competitive through a tough Division I slate. Named to the All-Metro first team as a third baseman, Hauser hit a team-leading .382 with a .444 on-base percentage and a .564 slugging percentage. He added a home run, double and triple to go along with 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored. “His ability to square up the baseball and deliver key hits when needed motivated his teammates and allowed us to put more runs up on the board,” Academy coach Chris Kendall said. “Defensively speaking, Rex’s athleticism allowed him to play almost any position on the field, making him an integral member of our program. All of this contributed to him making key plays that helped the team as a whole.”
——
MIKE HOGAN
Woodsville, Jr., P/OF/2B
The Engineers’ top player had a breakout season this spring, notching Granite State Conference North player of the year honors while landing on the All-State first-team. The high-baseball IQ player hit .389 with a .449 on-base percentage and just five Ks in 18 games. He also shined on the rubber, finishing with four wins, two saves, 57 strikeouts and a 2.79 ERA against a very tough schedule, WHS coach Brent Cox said. Hogan nearly led the No. 9 Engineers to a final four berth, holding top-seeded Gorham to two runs in a 2-1 quarterfinal loss. “He’s a competitor and gives you a chance to win on the mound every time he pitches,” Cox said. “He is also a versatile defender playing him anywhere we need him. He understands what needs to be done to win games.”
——
BLAKE FILLION
Littleton, Jr., 1B/2B/SS/P
The versatile infielder provided a big bat for the Division IV runner-up Crusaders. The All-State first-team and Granite State Conference North selection was the team’s leading hitter with a .500 average, collecting 31 RBIs, 28 runs and belting a home run. Fillion also pitched when needed, posting a 2-0 record with 13 strikeouts in eight innings of work for Littleton, whose only two losses during the regular season came to D-III champion White Mountains. “Blake is our leader on the field,” LHS coach AJ Bray said. “He can play all the infield positions and even pitch when needed. It’s like having another coach out there when he’s in the lineup.”
——
NOAH COVELL
White Mountains, Soph., C/1B
The Division III All-State first-team selection was a key cog for the state-champion Spartans. The big cleanup hitter batted .389 with a .554 OBP, belting two home runs, 19 RBIs, 20 walks, 21 runs scored while striking out just four times. The standout catcher also delivered on the mound, pitching 35 innings with a 3.00 ERA and 44 Ks. Helping the Spartans finish the season on a 12-game win streak, Covell scored both runs in the state final as No. 3 White Mountains stunned No. 1 Monadnock 2-0 to end the two-time champion Huskies’ 43-game win streak. “Noah was our rock,” WMR coach Dave Deming said. “He was solid at the No. 4 spot always getting on and very strong behind the plate. Teams rarely tried running on him.”
——
KOLTEN DOWSE
Colebrook, Jr., P/C
Wielding a potent bat and electric on the basepaths, the Division IV All-State first-team pick and Granite State Conference North selection fueled the Mohawks this spring to the No. 7 seed and a berth in the state quarterfinals. Dowse finished with a .574 batting average and scored 42 runs while leading Colebrook in every offensive category. Supplying the offense, Dowse was also the team’s top pitcher — with a fastball topping out at 80 mph and a good curveball. “When’s he not pitching, he catches,” Mohawk coach Tim Purrington said. “The young man is a baseball player!”
——
RICKY FENNIMORE
Blue Mountain, Sr., 1B/P
The big, smooth-swinging lefty delivered on the bump and at the plate in his final campaign, helping the Bucks to the No. 1 seed and their first baseball title since 2015. The All-Mountain first-teamer batted .490 with 12 doubles, a home run to center in the playoffs and 27 RBIs while scoring 30 times with a .603 on-base percentage. He also pitched 29.2 innings and went 4-1 with a 3.30 ERA, fanning 44 batters to only 14 walks. “Ricky had a great season,” Blue Mountain coach Scott Blood said. “Leading the way in innings pitched and 11 doubles at the plate, Ricky showed consistency on the diamond all year long. Ricky was one of our captains the past two seasons and has been a tremendous leader, both on and off the field.”
——
LYLE ROONEY
Hazen, Sr., P/SS
The hard-throwing right-hander produced a strong final campaign, finishing his career as an All-Capital first-team pick. He went 8-1 on the bump with a save and a 1.64 ERA while averaging 9.4 strikeouts per outing for the top-seeded team in D-III. He fanned 69 batters while walking 17 and limiting opposing batters to a .159 average. He also broke out at the plate, batting .412 with a .484 OBP, a home run, a triple and 17 RBIs. He scored 14 times while swiping 18 bases. “The biggest surprise to me is how he has excelled at the plate this year,” Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. “I always knew he had it in him with all the work that he puts in but it was awesome to see it all come together this year and bring his game to another level. His pitching speaks for itself as he has had an amazing career including over 200 career strikeouts.”
——
CAM BERRY
Lyndon, Sr., OF/2B
The All-Capital second-team pick was a menace at the plate and on the basepaths while providing a sure-handed glove for the Vikings, who won 13 games and earned the No. 3 seed in the state tournament. Playing infield and outfield, Berry batted .432 with a .557 on-base percentage while compiling three doubles, a triple, 12 RBIs and 25 stolen bases from the top of the lineup. “Cam was our leadoff guy,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “Always a tough out and the true table-setter for us. He had a heck of a year both at the plate and defensively. His speed on the bases allowed us not to have to sacrifice an out to get him into scoring position. He leaves some tough shoes to fill.”
——
HONORABLE MENTION
Ethan Lussier, Lyndon, Soph.
Kason Blood, Blue Mountain, Soph.
Robert Breault, White Mountains, Jr.,
Joe Leblanc, North Country, Jr.
Will Eaton, St. Johnsbury, Jr.
JP Perez, Littleton, Jr.
Wyatt Mason, Lyndon, Jr.
Kaden Jones, North Country, Soph.
James Montgomery, Hazen, Sr.
Cam Cook, Littleton, Jr.
Liam Shaw, Colebrook, Jr.
Jackson Horne, Woodsville, Sr.
Cage Thompson, St. Johnsbury, Soph.
Brayden Shallow, White Mountains, Jr.
Jason Mitchell Jr., St. Johnsbury, Soph.
